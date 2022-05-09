Here’s why Johnny Depp’s legal team celebrated when Amber Heard mentioned his ex Kate Moss

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has been in progress since 11 April, with Depp suing his ex-wife.

Depp is arguing that Heard defamed him in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. As a result, Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation and asking for $50 million (£38.7 million) in damages. Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million (£79.5 million).

As part of the ongoing legal battle in Virginia, Depp and Heard have been questioned about their personal lives and relationships, with Heard even analysed by psychologists as part of Depp’s defence.

This week, Heard gave her testimony, alleging that Depp was abusive and that she feared for her life during their relationship.

One part of the trial caught public attention as Johnny Depp’s lawyer appeared to celebrate something that Amber Heard said as she testified.

While recounting an alleged fight with Depp and her sister Whitney on a staircase, Heard referenced his previous relationship with supermodel Kate Moss, who he famously dated from 1994 to 1997.

“She threw herself in the line of fire,” Heard recalled of the alleged 2015 incident between Depp and her sister. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her… I don’t hesitate and wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

As Heard likened the alleged fight to a rumour about Depp pushing Moss down the stairs during their relationship, Johnny Depp’s lawyers appeared to celebrate.

The footage, that has gone viral since being shared by the Law and Order network, shows Depp’s attorney Ben Chew fist pump at his colleagues, and whisper excitedly in Depp’s ear.

It has not yet been revealed why Depp’s lawyers were so excited, but it will be made evident next week, when Depp’s legal team cross-examine Heard.

It was initially thought that Moss’ name was on a banned subject list and that Heard had broken a key rule, but it is now being reported that they likely have evidence that disprove the rumoured incident between Depp and Moss.

“When a lawyer gets excited about something you said and they have to cross-examine you, you should be scared,” one viewer commented on the video.

It is also thought that Moss might testify to Depp’s character on his behalf, with the two known to have had a good relationship since their 1997 split.

The defamation trial is ongoing.

We will continue to update this story.