Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And smeared walls with blood during a fight in 2015.

In the ongoing Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation trial, Heard has testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sexually assaulted her with a glass bottle and smeared the walls with his own blood during a highly tense fight.

This comes after a drama-packed and highly covered trial where Heard claims Depp cavity searched her for cocaine, one witness drove off during testimony, and Heard was ‘diagnosed’ with personality disorders.

Trigger warning – discusses graphic allegations of abuse

Taking the stand to give her testament at the ongoing trial, the 36-year-old yesterday recounted an alcohol-fuelled argument where she claims Depp inserted a glass liquor bottle inside of her vagina against her will.

She claims this happened in March 2015 while the pair were in Australia together.

Video you may like:

That night, Depp also severed one of his fingers so badly that he had to go to hospital.

This particular argument is one of the main incidents being focused on at the trial, with Depp recounting how Heard threw a bottle at him, resulting in him severing part of his finger during the fight.

However, this has been disputed by Heard and her team – instead, Heard claims that Depp injured his finger after the argument while she was sleeping.

They were arguing, Heard claims, as Depp believed Heard had been cheating on him and sleeping with co-stars Billy Bob Thornton and Eddie Redmayne.

She has denied sleeping with either actor.

“At some point, he’s on top of me, screaming I fucking hate you, you ruined my fucking life,” Heard said. “I’m on the countertop, he had me by the neck and was on top of me.”

“My back was on the countertop. I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone and I could feel his arm moving. It looked like he was punching me. I could just feel this pressure,” Heard testified.

“I remember looking around the room, looking at all the broken bottles, broken glass and I remember not wanting to move because I didn’t know if it was broken, I didn’t know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken.”

That night, Heard also claims that Depp smeared paint and blood on the walls, left raw steaks wrapped in strips of her pyjamas around the house, and sprayed urine up the walls outside.

“His security looked at me and not laughed, played it off. It was like corralling a wild animal back into the house with his penis out of his pants,” Heard claims.

More from the trial as we have it.