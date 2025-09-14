Why Taylor Swift Will No Longer Be Deposed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle remains ongoing, with a trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios set for March 2026.

Lively filed a federal lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, following the release of It Ends With Us. The actress, 38, accused her former co-star and director, 41, of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations, filing a countersuit that has since been dismissed.

IT ENDS WITH US - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

As the case remains ongoing, it is Taylor Swift's implication that has made the most headlines.

The singer was subpoenaed by Baldoni's legal team earlier this year, for being one of Lively's "most trusted partners." And while the action was later withdrawn, it was reported this week that she could be deposed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was allegedly reported by Baldoni's legal team that Swift had agreed to be deposed in the case. However, an attorney for the singer recently sent a letter to the court in response.

"Since the inception of this matter we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action," read the letter by Swift's attorney, obtained by CNN.

"Further, my client did not agree to a deposition," the letter allegedly continues. "But if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes. We take no role in those disputes."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the judge overseeing The Lively v Wayfarer Studios legal battle has ruled that Swift will not be deposed, denying Baldoni's request for an extension to obtain Swift's testimony.

"The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025," wrote Judge Liman.

"Discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months," he continued. "They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied."

The Lively v Wayfarer Studios trial is set for March 2026.

We will continue to update this story.