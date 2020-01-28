Kate Middleton wore a personal memento to visit the a Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a busy week, releasing her own set of photographs of holocaust survivors, taken in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust.

She also yesterday attended a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme at Evelina Children’s Hospital, as well as a ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day in London.

This required two changes of outfits, and as always, the Duchess seemed to add a personal touch to her outfits. This included a necklace which is a sweet tribute to her children, and for the ceremony, she wore a pair of earrings that mean a lot to her.

They are the pearl stud earrings by Cassandra Goad, which she previously wore to Prince Louis’ christening. She more recently wore them to a Christmas gathering at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess also championed one of her favourite – and Princess Diana’s – UK designers, Catherine Walker, in a beautifully tailored coat dress.