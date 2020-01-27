Kate Middleton wears this necklace as a sweet tribute to her children

Kate Middleton is known for being a hands-on royal mum to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, considering the nature of her role it’s not always possible for the Duchess of Cambridge to be with her children at all times.

Last week, Kate launched a national survey about child development titled ‘five big questions on the under fives’ and visited a children and parents centre in Cardiff where she spoke about the difficulties she herself faced as a new mum.

At a Children’s Centre in Ely, she spoke to mums about feeling ‘isolated’ when she first gave birth to George in 2013.

‘I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey.

‘It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts.

‘So…if only I had had a centre like this.’

But Kate has found a way to keep her children close to her heart as she works. On the very same day, she was photographed wearing a black roll neck jumper, leopard print midi skirt and camel coat.

She was also wearing a beautiful gold pendant engraved with her children’s initials, G, C, L.

The necklace, called the ‘Gold Midnight Moon’, is made by British jewellery designer Daniela Draper and costs just over £1,000 – but no longer appears online.

The Kate Middleton effect strikes again!