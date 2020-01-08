Why Meghan Markle hasn’t worn a tiara since her wedding day

When it comes to wearing a tiara, there are some rules that the royals have to follow. Sarah Ferguson was able to keep her wedding tiara but Princess Diana wasn’t because because the York tiara as it became known, was specially commissioned by the Queen as a wedding day present, as opposed to coming from the royal family’s private estate.

Princess Beatrice never wears a tiara as the tradition is that royals can only wear tiaras on their wedding day or when they are already married.

On her big day, Meghan Markle wore a Cartier crown, which was part of the Royal collection, and was an art deco bandeau of diamonds and valued at more than £2 million.

But since tying the knot, the Duchess of Sussex has not been spotted wearing one, although Kate Middleton has worn a tiara since her big day (she famously wore Princess Diana’s iconic tiara at a palace party last year).

So why hasn’t Meghan?

According to Insider, there’s a simple explanation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told them: ‘Tiaras are worn by royals at weddings, state banquets, and other white-tie events.’

While Meghan did attend state dinners when she visited Fiji and Tonga in 2019, the Mail Online reports that Prince Charles warned her that wearing a tiara may be ‘too extravagant’.

An insider told the site: ‘Meghan did not understand all of this because she was new to the role and so Prince Charles told her that it would not be appropriate.’

Fitzwilliams explained: ‘The dress codes at the Tonga and Fiji dinners were more relaxed in line with the personal preferences of Harry and Meghan in their tour of Oceania. At both, Harry wore black tie. It would not have been appropriate for Meghan to wear a tiara at either.

‘She will undoubtedly wear them at appropriate future events, though obviously this will depend on the duties she and Harry decide they want to undertake as senior royals.’

So there you have it.