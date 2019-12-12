Last night Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attened an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, accompanied by Prince William.

For the occasion, she wore a black velvet dress, teamed with her Royal Family Order brooch, which was bestowed to her by the Queen last year, and which she only wears at white tie events.

The diamonds were also out in force, not only as it was a very formal event, but it was also in the evening, which means they are allowed (there are strict sartorial rules to abide by).

So Kate opted for one of her favourite tiaras, which also happened to be one of Princess Diana’s preferred pieces too. Fun fact, the Queen apparently wanted her to wear it on her wedding day to Prince Charles, but Diana chose to wear her own family’s Spencer tiara instead, reportedly as it was less heavy and wouldn’t give her a headache.

The Duchess often wears it at dressy events, such as the state banquet for the official visit of the King and Queen of the Netherlands in London in October 2018.

Yesterday, she finished off her look with chandelier diamond earrings and a diamond necklace, no doubt also part of the Royal collection.