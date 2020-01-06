Tom Hanks has become the first awards season meme of 2020

Last night A-listers flocked to Los Angeles, California for the first awards show of 2020 – the Golden Globes. It was definitely a night to remember for the Brits – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes didn’t go home empty handed – and the celebs got political during their acceptance speeches. Michelle Williams spoke about abortions rights and Joaquin Phoenix pleaded with the stars to take real action on climate change.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the talk of the Golden Globes. While they both attended the ceremony, they didn’t bump into each other on the red carpet (much to some fans disappointment) as Brad was one of the latest arrivals and Jen was already in. However, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star did talk about his ex, joking to a reporter: ‘I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend… The second most important reunion of her year.’

But one celeb who has gone viral is Tom Hanks. The Hollywood favourite has become the first awards season meme of 2020 thanks to his confused and unimpressed facial expressions during Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

The comedian made jokes about Felicity Huffman, as well as many of the stars, writers, and directors in the room, and Tom’s reactions have been shared endlessly online.

Here’s a confused Tom:

And here’s a cringing Tom:

It earned him a lot of fans on Twitter, with one person writing: ‘I dig it.’

Another added: ‘Same, Tom Hanks. Same.’

Every year, various celebs are turned into memes thanks to awkward moments, their reactions or simply the way they clap (ahem, Nicole Kidman). In recent years, Leonardo Dicaprio went viral when Lady Gaga barged his chair and Chrissy Teigen’s ‘cry face’ became the talk of the internet.

Here’s to another year of excellent meme-able moments from the world’s most famous characters!