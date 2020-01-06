Here’s why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the talk of last night’s Golden Globes

A New Year means awards season, with the 2020 Golden Globes taking place on Sunday 5 January.

The 77th Golden Globe awards was held this year at California’s The Beverley Hilton, hosted by Ricky Gervais. And with nominees from Scarlett Johansson and Saoirse Ronan to Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger, the night promised to be one of the most memorable yet.

From the vegan menu to the political stands, this year’s Golden Globes made non-stop news, but one of the most talked-about elements of the event was the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion.

Yes, really.

The former couple have made non-stop headlines in 2019 after the revelation that the two are now firm friends, over a decade after their divorce. Brad was even reported to be the last to leave Jen’s Christmas party last year.

Jennifer and Brad divorced in 2005, and have reportedly been avoiding each other at Hollywood events for the past 15 years.

Now, however, after rekindling their friendship, the two have made their Golden Globes reunion, both attending the ceremony last night where they both were nominated.

‘I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend,’ Brad reportedly told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. ‘The second most important reunion of her year.’

‘They’ve built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they’re both single,’ a source told Hollywood Life. ‘They’ve realised what’s important in life and since they shared so much love for each other it’s such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again. They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back.’

Well, that’s that.