Here’s why Sophie Wessex’s role in the royal family has been ramped up

Last year was a hard year for the royals, from the highly publicised royal feud to the controversial Prince Andrew scandal. After just a couple of months however, 2020 looks set to be even worse.

The year started with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their roles as senior royal family members and losing their HRH status. And just a month later, there have been a string of royal divorces announced within the royal family.

With so much drama and uncertainty currently surrounding the royals, it’s hardly surprising that a few stable figures have been elevated and given more responsibility.

One of these is undoubtedly Kate Middleton, with the Duchess of Cambridge stepping up in the past few months.

Another stable figure who has been given a lot more official events is Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with the 55-year-old reported to be stepping up because the Queen counts her as one of her trusted family members.

‘[The Queen] finds Sophie’s presence soothing,’ a source told The Sun. ‘She is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn’t say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall.’

The source continued: ‘She is like another daughter to Her Majesty, they are that close.’

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Sophie is one of the royals who has stepped up.