Apparently more Royal Family members are at risk of losing their titles after the Prince Andrew scandal

2019 has undoubtedly been a controversial year for the Royal Family, and from the ongoing speculation around the fab four’s feud to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry taking legal action against the tabloids this year, they never fail to make viral news.

The most controversy however has surrounded Prince Andrew, whose links to registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and subsequent TV interview defending himself, led to the Duke of York stepping down from the Royal Family just last month.

‘It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,’ his statement read. ‘Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission’.

Prince Charles is reported to have been part of the decision process for Prince Andrew to take a step back, and according to sources, there may be more to come.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew’s resignation has ‘accelerated’ Prince Charles’ intentions to cut down the number of working royals.

Yes, really. The 71-year-old reportedly plans ‘to strip back the royal family to just him, William, Harry, their wives and children when he becomes king’. That would be putting a lot of royals out of their jobs.

Will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see.