A new book alleges that Prince William was upset by the secrecy surrounding Archie’s birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal roles, lost their HRH titles and relocated to California with their son Archie.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The former Fab four have been the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households, but according to recent sources, Prince William and Prince Harry are back in touch.

‘There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight. ‘They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well [he had coronavirus earlier this year], that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.’

This week, an upcoming royal book, Battle of Brothers, made headlines as it revealed some key details around the reported feud.

According to the book, part of the fallout involved William disapproving of the secrecy around Archie’s birth and his godparents remaining unknown.

In an excerpt of the upcoming book, published by The Daily Mail, author Robert Lacey writes: ‘There was the deception over the announcement of Archie’s birth, which unlike every other royal birth of modern times took place in total secrecy: Buckingham Palace announced at 2pm on May 6, 2019, that Meghan had gone into labour that morning — when in fact, she had safely given birth to baby Archie eight hours earlier, at 5.26am.’

He continued: ‘That was followed by a refusal to make public the names of the godparents. It is still expected by monarch, palace and just about anyone with a stake in the game that the world should be told who the new royal baby’s “sponsors” are. How can you judge the suitability of a sponsor who remains unknown? Yet the names of Archie’s godparents are still a secret today.’

Battle of Brothers is set to be released on 20 October.