Prince William and Kate Middleton are rehiring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former staff

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

This week however, the Cambridges made news because of the Sussex family, with Kate and William rehiring the former staff of Harry and Meghan.

When the Sussex family stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, a lot of their staff no longer had jobs and had to be moved to new roles within the royal family.

It has been revealed by People that one of these was Harry and Meghan’s former social media manager, David Watkins, who has now been hired by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It is not yet clear whether David has started working for the couple just yet, but judging by the new relaxed and personal feel of Kensington Royal’s social channels, it would appear that he might have.

Neither the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge nor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have commented.