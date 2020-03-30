Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly announced their resignation to the Queen by email

Here’s everything you need to know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they resigned from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada, and now California.

‘Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,’ read an official statement from Queen Elizabeth following the announcement. ‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.’

It was speculated at the time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had gone ahead without warning the royal family of their decision. And now, it has been reported that the Queen was informed of the Sussex family’s decision to leave the royal fold by email.

According to The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, Meghan and Harry broke the news to the monarch via email – with Prince Charles cc-ed in.

‘Shortly before they came back to London in early January, Harry contacted his grandmother and father by email to tell them he and Meghan wanted out,’ read the report by Rebecca English, going on to explain that both recipients asked the couple to think on it more before making an announcement.

‘They understood that he and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated,’ the report continued through sources. ‘There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through. Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas. He thought his family were stonewalling and decided to push the nuclear button.’

The royal family has not yet responded to the reports.