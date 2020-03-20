Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly ‘filled with anger and resentment’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world right now, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

Last week, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK, undergoing their final engagements before officially leaving the fold, and from that viral umbrella photo to the Queen extending a sweet olive branch to them, the Sussex family has been making non-stop viral news.

The biggest talking point however was the Fab Four’s relationship, with the Sussex’s exit leading to further rumours of fallouts and feuds.

This was made even worse when William and Kate appeared to give Harry and Meghan the cold shoulder at the Commonwealth service.

‘That looks painful’ one user posted, while another wrote: ‘This really upset me.’

This week, reports emerged about the state of William and Harry’s relationship – and it’s not what anyone wanted to hear.

‘Publicly, they’ve stopped short of trash-talking each other’, a source opened up about the brothers’ relationship in Us Weekly. ’But behind closed doors, they’re both filled with anger and resentment.’

The source reportedly continued: ‘Harry knows William’s mad at him for uprooting and leaving him to pick up the pieces. But the way Harry sees it, Meghan’s happiness is way more important. Harry’s fed up with being judged or expected to act a certain way.’

Come back, Fab Four!