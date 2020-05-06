Kate and William will be speaking to Meghan and Harry this week for ‘the first time in months’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the most talked-about couple in the world, making headline news earlier this year when they resigned from the royal family.

Since the news broke, Meghan and Harry have lost their HRH status and their Sussex Royal brand, become financially independent and relocated to California.

Most news surrounding the couple however has included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with the former fab four surrounded by rumours of fallout and feuds.

There are multiple reports of what started the feud – jealousy between the Duchesses, William warning Harry he was moving too fast with Meghan, an incident where Meghan told off a member of Kate’s staff – the list goes on. And Meghan and Harry’s resignation from royal life certainly didn’t put a stop to the rumour mill.

People are now far more concerned however with how the four family members are going to bury the hatchet, and with today being baby Archie’s first birthday, it looks like the time has come.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a sweet tribute to baby Archie today, posting a photo of his Christening to their Instagram, alongside the caption: ‘Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈’

It has since been reported that the two couples will be speaking to each other this week for the ‘first time in months’.

The Cambridges and the Sussexes are said to be having a virtual celebration for baby Archie’s birthday – and a lot of the royal family will be involved.

‘The Queen will wish him happy birthday this week via Zoom as will the Cambridge children,’ a royal insider told OK! Magazine’s royal expert, Katie Nicholl. ‘They haven’t seen their little cousin in months so they’ve been looking forward to seeing how much he’s grown’.

Happy Birthday to baby Archie!