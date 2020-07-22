There’s an important reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be publicly wishing George a happy birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince George celebrates his seventh birthday today, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge releasing not one but two official snaps of the miniature royal to mark the day.

‘Sharing a photograph taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!’, captioned the first snap, with the second reading: ‘Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!’

This year, Prince George joins many people across the globe who are celebrating birthdays during the coronavirus pandemic. And as you’d expect, he is being forced to do things differently.

This has not stopped his family from celebrating, with multiple members of the royal family paying tribute to him on Instagram.

‘Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!,’ the Queen posted to Instagram. ‘This photograph – taken by The Duchess of Cambridge – has been shared by @kensingtonroyal to mark the day.’

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also posted a tribute, captioning their Instagram post: ‘Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!’

These public posts have only made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision not to post a tribute all the more obvious.

There is a valid reason behind the Sussex family’s silence however, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently on a break from social media.

Announcing their stepping away from Instagram, Harry and Meghan posted to their 11.3 million followers: ‘What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.’

Their statement continued: ‘Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.’

Despite not posting a public tribute, we’re sure the family of three got in touch with Prince George to celebrate with him.

Happy birthday Prince George!