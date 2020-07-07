Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admit that it is now time to have ‘difficult conversations’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently observing the quarantine as a family of three.

It wasn’t their new property, their A-list neighbours or even Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish that has made the most news recently.

Instead, it was their comments that change was on its way that got the world talking.

During a recent video call with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Prince Harry talked about the history of the commonwealth, admitting that it is time to have ‘uncomfortable’ conversations.

‘When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,’ Prince Harry explained during the call. ‘So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.’

He continued: ‘It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits. We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently. However, once you start to realise that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.

‘There is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head. Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before.’

