Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially released Prince George’s grown up birthday photographs

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

It is the Cambridge children however who have really got the world talking, with it reported this week that Prince Louis is finding social distancing difficult because he wants to ‘cuddle everything, particularly babies younger than him’.

Today, it was Prince George who made the most news, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially released portraits of their son to mark his seventh birthday.

‘Sharing a photo taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow’, posted the Duke and Duchess to Instagram, raking in over a million likes.

Uploading another, they captioned the post: ‘Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!’

People were particularly surprised with how grown up Prince George looked, with many fans pointing out the resemblance to his father, Prince William.

‘My gosh he looks such a grown up handsome little lad,’ posted one viewer, while another commented: ‘He’s starting to look more and more like his dad the older he gets!!!’

Happy birthday Prince George!