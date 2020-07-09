Why Prince George will miss this traditional royal tribute on his birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges have celebrated two very special birthdays in lockdown. Prince William and Kate Middleton released some very sweet photographs of their youngest child, Prince Louis, to mark his second birthday in April and celebrated with a tea party for the toddler.

Princess Charlotte then turned five in May, with her parents sharing beautiful snaps of the little royal taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen also celebrated her two birthdays a little differently this year, cancelling the traditional gun salutes when she turned 94 in April and holding a socially distanced ceremony for her public birthday in place of the usual Trooping the Colour celebration in June.

It seems that Prince George will also be celebrating his big day unlike previous years, missing out on a royal tribute on his 7th birthday later this month.

In March, the government announced a nationwide lockdown and Westminster Abbey closed its doors in line with the new rules put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

As a result, George’s birthday will not be marked with the traditional bell ringing at the Abbey. The tribute is reserved for very few royals, with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son being one of them, and several senior members of the family have missed out on the honour since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, royals may see the strict measures lifted from August – meaning that Prince Anne, who will celebrate her 70th birthday next month, could be the first to hear the bells ringing once again.