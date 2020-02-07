‘I am gay’ – Phillip Schofield thanks his wife for support in emotional statement

The This Morning presenter told his millions of fans the news on Friday

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has told fans he is gay in an emotional statement posted to his Instagram account.

The TV star, 57 – who has been married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years – said: ‘You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.’

He went on to say: ‘This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.’

‘My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family.’

Phillip met Stephanie while she was working as a BBC production assistant and he was working for BBC children’s television. They have two daughters together, Ruby, 24, and Molly, 27, and the shock announcement comes a few weeks before the couple’s 27th wedding anniversary on March 30.

‘Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams,’ Phillip continued in the statement.

Fans praised the host for his honesty, and ‘Phillip Schofield’ quickly started trending on Twitter. ‘ His This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby uploaded a sweet photo of the pair to Instagram on Friday morning, and captioned it: ‘Never been more proud of my friend than I am today.’

Also in the statement, the star said: ‘Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.’

He added: ‘Please be kind, especially to my family.’

Phillip appeared on This Morning on Friday to address the statement. He commented, ‘We’ll always be a family. Always, us four, is what we call ourselves.’