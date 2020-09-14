Meghan Markle going into politics ‘isn’t beyond the realm of possibility’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California, to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, with rumours that the Duchess of Sussex could be venturing into politics.

Yes, after years of being unable to voice her political opinions during her time in the royal family, Meghan is now making her voice heard.

Celebrity agent Jonathan Shalit opened up about his predictions for the Duchess of Sussex in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph.

According to the expert, it’s not ‘beyond the realm of possibility’ that she will run for President.

‘She’s American-born, she has every right to run for president,’ he explained. ‘Ronald Reagan was a B-list actor who ended up in the White House. Never say never.’

He continued: ‘The perception of the couple in America is different to the UK. The UK has a love-hate relationship with the Sussexes, but it’s different in the States. I think Meghan is very ambitious, but in this country that is sometimes considered an unpleasant character trait. Yet she’s achieved a great deal already.’

We’re looking forward to seeing what Meghan achieves!