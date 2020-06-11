Kate Middleton has released a sweet behind the scenes video praising the entries to her competition

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her photography talents, breaking royal tradition to take her own children’s official portraits, and made the patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Kate started a photography project during lockdown.

This project however isn’t just for the Duchess’ enjoyment. It is a photography competition with the National Portrait Gallery and we are all able to enter.

Introducing #HoldStill2020, the project Kate announced last month.

‘Handpicked by The Duchess of Cambridge, we are sharing images from across the UK that have inspired the #HoldStill2020 project with @NationalPortraitGallery,’ read a caption on the Kensington Royal account.

‘We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.’

The Duchess of Cambridge said of the project: ‘Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.’

Kate and her photography project made news once more today as she uploaded a video praising the impressive entries from her Anmer Hall home, and encouraging more people to get involved.

‘With one week left to submit your entries to the “Hold Still” project, The Duchess of Cambridge has shared some of the amazing images and stories that have been submitted so far,’ read the video’s caption. ‘Every story matters and telling yours during lockdown is what this project is all about, so please take the time to share your images and experiences before Thursday 18th June at 6pm.

‘You can submit an image through the link in our bio, and have the chance to be one of 100 photographs on display in a virtual exhibition hosted by the @nationalportraitgallery for people all around the world to see. #HoldStill2020.’

Happy entering!