The Best Chinese Lunar New Year Beauty Products To Help You Celebrate

We would never have thought that a rodent would inspire a whole slew of beauty products.

OK, 2019 was the year of the pig, which has an equally non-sexy ring to it. But at least we had Miss Piggy who, as we all know, is not only the sassiest swine of all time but actually had her own OPI nail varnish line.

But it seems Givenchy, Estee Lauder and even aesthetician Dr Barbara Sturm have proved us wrong.

They are launching special limited editions in the name of the rat and good fortune, just in time for Chinese Lunar New Year this Saturday, 25th January. And you will want to get your hands on them ASAP.

The common theme? Eye-popping red packaging that will elevate your dressing table.

We’re making these our New Year’s resolution…

Givenchy Le Rouge Lunar New Year Edition Lipstick in Orange Absolu, £29, Feelunique

To mark the occasion, there’s a limited edition case. The lipstick bullet inside? A juicy matte in post-box red spiked with neon orange.

Givenchy Prisme Libre Lunar New Year Edition Mat-finish & Enhanced Radiance Loose Powder, £41, Debenhams

The cult loose powder, which blurs imperfections, now comes with a sexy red vinyl-effect lid for the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, £650, Net-A-Porter

A jumbo-sized 100ml bottle of what Sturm calls the ‘white t-shirt’ of her skincare line is now housed in red packaging to commemorate the 2020 Chinese Lunar New Year. This every day essential is packed with both low- and high-weighted hyaluronic acid molecules. Meaning you get an instant hydration hit on the skin’s surface and lasting reserves in the deeper layers.

Estee Lauder Limited-Edition Red Beautiful Belle EDP, £72 for 50ml

Celebrate the season with this lucky red bottle and a sensual blend of lychee, rose petal and gardenia with a base of musk. It smells soft and understated [read: not vampy] but there’s still a sexy edge to it.

Estee Lauder Limited-Edition Red Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, £78, Harrods

Inside is a peachy liquid packed with moisturising hyaluronic acid and algae and yeast extracts to boost cell activity while you sleep. Outside hangs a lucky rat collectible keyring.

What’s not to love? Now go and paint the town red…