Meghan Markle makes the same New Year’s resolution every year

Every January, millions of people across the globe make New Year’s resolutions.

And it seems that the royals are no different, as Meghan Markle also has a list – and apparently, the same four things come up every year.

On her website The Tig in 2016, Meghan said that she wanted to give up biting her nails and swearing.

‘These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,’ she wrote.

‘The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.

‘And when it comes to the biting of the nails — well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day.

‘It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.’

The Duchess of Sussex also wrote that every year she plans to run a marathon and re-learn French.

‘The marathon hasn’t happened… then there’s the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires.

‘I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en Français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck.’

However, Meghan did also add another to her list back in 2016.

‘For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher,’ she said.

‘My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change.’

Just six months later, she met Prince Harry on a blind date – and the rest is history.