Lip Masks Are the Unsung Heroes of Winter—These 8 Are Exceptional
Dry, chapped lips? No thanks.
We’re well and truly in the thick of winter, and along with the brisk, frosty walks and cosy fireside antics comes the not-so-desirable dry, cracked lips that often result from cold weather and an overdependence on central heating. As a busy shopping editor, I rarely have time to keep reapplying my lip balm throughout the day. Similarly, lip oils and glosses (while great at adding shine and surface-level moisture) lack the *deep* hydration my poor chapped lips are after. So that’s where the best lip masks come in.
As someone who loves a matte lip, I want my lips to feel almost nourished from within, leaving a smooth, hydrated base for my matte lip liners and lipsticks to glide over. The beauty of lip masks is that they can work their magic while I sleep or before I put my make-up on, so they’re a pretty low-lift addition to my routine. As a busy mum, this is exactly the type of product I love to use daily - and I’m not alone. Space NK recently reported a 179% increase in lip mask sales compared to this time last year, so people are clearly cottoning on to the benefits of this underrated product.
There are, obviously, a ton of lip masks on the market right now - so how to choose the best formula for you? I asked Dr Rita Rakus, founder of Rakus Clinic and leading authority on lip health, for her advice. “Lips lack oil glands, which means they’re far more prone to dehydration than the rest of the skin,” she says, “the most effective lip masks combine humectants such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin to draw in moisture, with nourishing emollients and occlusives like ceramides to seal it all in. Texture really matters too as you need to find a product that is richer and cushion-like in its consistency that stays on the lips and will therefore deliver better overnight results.” With these points in mind, I’ve rounded up the very best lip masks for you to shop below.
The best lip masks to shop in 2026
1. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’ve been using this lip mask for years, and always return to it when I’m after an overnight lip treatment. There are so many gorgeous flavours to choose from (my current obsession is the new Strawberry Shortcake), and a little goes a long way, so you’ll take ages to get through a tub. I would say that it’s on the thicker side, so is best suited for deep overnight hydration rather than using under matte lipsticks.
2. Gisou Honey Glaze Collagen Lip Mask
Gisou Honey Glaze Collagen Lip Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’m a huge fan of any product that Gisou brings out, and the brand’s new lip mask is no exception. It delivers intense hydration, has a rich, buttery texture and leaves a non-sticky shine on my lips. The scent of this lip mask is unreal (it smells just like honey buttercream), and how adorable is this packaging?
3. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Life Changing Lip Mask
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Life Changing Lip Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As a diehard fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk collection, I jumped at the chance to try out her Magic Life Changing Lip Mask in Pillow Talk Fresh Glow. Enriched with ceramides and botanical butters, this lip mask has a sheer pink tint, making it one of the only lip masks I’ll wear in place of a moisturising lipstick - hello all-day hydration! It also comes in a sheer finish if you're not a fan of a tint. The formula has an instant smoothing, softening effect and leaves a non-sticky glossy finish with hints of vanilla. Delicious.
4. Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you’re after a luxurious little treat, Tatcha’s Kissu lip mask is it. It might be pricey for a little tub, but it feels incredibly luxe, with glass packaging and a sweet little gold spatula, it makes a great gift (not that I’m dropping any hints at all). Plus you only need a small amount to drench your lips with hydration, so it’ll last you a long time. Formula-wise, it isn’t sticky and it adds a beautiful plumpness to the lips.
5. Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Mask
Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I adore the Phyto-Glow lip balms - like every Naturium product, they're affordable, look chic and are truly effective - so I knew I’d be a fan of the brand’s lip mask, too. It leaves my lips feeling silky smooth and plump without excessive shine or a heavy feel. Its lightweight consistency makes it perfect for applying while I do my makeup and wiping off or rubbing into my lips before I apply lip liner and lipstick, leaving a soft, hydrated canvas for me to work with. Do note, though, as it's not super thick, it won’t stay on overnight for as long as some of the other masks in this list.
6. Croma Regenerating Lip Mask
Croma Regenerating Lip Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you’re after a sheet lip mask for intense hydration, Dr. Rakus recommends Croma’s Regenerating Lip Mask: “Ingredients such as aloe vera and ferment-based extracts can help to soothe, regenerate and plump the lips, as seen in Croma’s Regenerating Lip Mask, which is designed to deeply hydrate while supporting skin elasticity and protection.” D
7. Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask
Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is one of the only lip masks out there that isn’t in pot packaging, so if you’re not a fan of scooping product up with your fingers (or a spatula), this is a great option. It’s designed sort of like a face cream, where you twist the base to release the product. Aside from the hygienic packaging, it has a thick consistency that stays put throughout the night and makes my lips feel smoother and more plump come morning.
I will mention though, that you can’t really choose the amount of product that comes out, so if you’re someone who usually only uses a little bit at a time, you might find yourself getting through this tub more quickly than other options on this list.
8. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is another lip mask that I’ve been using for ages and just like Elizabeth Arden’s iconic Eight Hour cream, it always delivers on long-lasting hydration. With a thicker consistency it’s perfect for overnight application, and I only need to use a tiny amount each time, so it lasts ages too.
What is the difference between a lip balm and a lip mask?
“A lip balm is designed for everyday protection and maintenance, offering lightweight hydration that can be reapplied throughout the day,” says Dr. Rakus, “a lip mask, on the other hand, is a more intensive treatment. It’s thicker, more concentrated, and formulated to deeply nourish, repair and restore dry or compromised lips, much like a face mask does for the skin. In my own practice, I often recommend using a balm daily alongside a lip mask as a treatment step, which is also what inspired me to create my own lip balm focused on everyday barrier support.”
When is the best time to use a lip mask?
Dr Rakus shares: “The best time to use a lip mask is in the evening, after your skincare routine, when the skin naturally repairs itself. Applying it overnight allows the ingredients to work uninterrupted, leaving lips noticeably softer and more hydrated by morning. For very dry or stressed lips, using a lip mask a few times a week can make a significant difference, with a balm used during the day to maintain results. In the clinic, we can also support lip health from within, and treatments such as polynucleotides can be used in the lips to improve hydration, elasticity and overall tissue quality without focusing too much on volume. Treatments like Thermage can sit as a completely non-invasive lip lift, boosting the surface area of the lip with no needles required.”
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).