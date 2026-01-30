The 6 Longevity Retreats Transcending Wellness

The active pursuit of a longer, healthier lifespan has become a new benchmark in luxury and, with it, an exclusive breed of wellness tourism is emerging. From high-altitude detox centres to “future-self” clinics, these longevity-focussed breaks typically deliver a blend of cutting-edge, science-backed assessments with guided meditation, personalised nutrition plans and advanced training methods. Skin looking a bit lacklustre? Expect hyperbaric oxygen therapy in a pressurised chamber rather than a relaxing facial. Feeling bloated? Cue biomarker testing, IV infusions and cryotherapy to address causes and reduce inflammation. Some of the world’s leading programmes are set in stunning surroundings, too. From the majestic Austrian Alps to the golden sands of St Barts, here are six of the best longevity retreats reshaping luxury travel one prognostic at a time.

1. Longevity Reset Retreat – Minos Palace Resort, Crete

Cutting-edge photobiomodulation and vibroacoustic therapies are par for the course at Minos Palace Resort's Nao longevity hub (Image credit: Minos Palace Resort)

BEST FOR Science-led interventions. Working in conjunction with the hotel’s world-class Nao longevity hub, this six-day, hyper-personalised programme opens with prognostic and biometric assessments, before swiftly moving into a bespoke treatment plan guided by Nao’s scientific board – a global team of doctors and professors in endocrinology, biochemistry, clinical medicine, genetics and nutrigenetics. Guests can partake in Group Brain Gym Sessions and Fermentation Classes as well as cell-boosting photobiomodulation and stress-busting vibroacoustic therapies.

HOW TO BOOK Longevity Reset dates will be released in 2026. Priced from £3,110 per person for five nights, the retreat includes seven prognostic and biometric tests, 14 advanced treatments, four expert lectures and discussions led by the Nao scientific board and six workshops, plus personalised meals. Alternatively, book a seven-day Nao Self-Master programme, from £4,010, or the 14-day ‘Longevity Pro’ programme, from £7,280. See minospalace.com

2. Mayr Med Diagnostic and Longevity – Original Mayr Medical Resort, Austria

Cold plunges are actively encouraged at Austria's Original Mayr Medical Resort (Image credit: Original Mayr Medical Resort)

BEST FOR Gut restoration. For almost 50 years, the Original Mayr Medical Resort at Lake Wörthersee in Austria has been a pioneer in the holistic healthcare sphere. Now, its latest offering is leaning into longevity, with Mayr lab diagnostics and metabolic and urine tests delivered alongside wellbeing coaching, meditation and cryotherapy sessions. Whether you opt for the seven- or 10-day retreat, expect high-altitude training in the Austrian Alps, inhalation and nasal reflexology, and, of course, the Mayr’s signature attention to detail when it comes to gut health and nutrition.

HOW TO BOOK The seven-day Mayr Med Diagnostic and Longevity programme, which includes medical examinations, dietary consultations, cryotherapy, altitude and personal training, wellbeing and spa sessions, plus expert lectures and reflexology, is priced at £3,300, excluding accommodation; 10 days is priced at £4,400. See original-mayr.com

3. Ultimate Longevity—Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, St Barts

Guests enjoy first-class medical support, plus a sensational beachfront location at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa's longevity retreat (Image credit: Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa)

BEST FOR Long-term medical support. Designed in partnership with Dr Franck Baudino, a recognised pioneer in integrative health and telemedicine, this seven- or 14-day retreat is the hotel’s flagship longevity offering and promises to deliver a complete biological reset via advanced biomarker analysis, cardiovascular imaging, regenerative therapies (including LED photobiomodulation, cryostimulation and cellular drainage) – plus, post-stay medical guidance for up to six months. Nordic baths, yoga, light therapy, sound healing and beachfront mindfulness are all listed in the literature, but make no mistake about it: the focus here is on microbiome health, systemic regeneration and neuro-restoration.

HOW TO BOOK Longevity retreats at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa range from £3,995 to a whopping £43,120, depending on the length and scope of your stay and treatments. To find out more, see lebarthelemyhotel.com

4. Ayurvedic Swaad—Soukya, India

Soukya is a clinical-grade sanctuary in India that promises to treat the “root of physical, mental and emotional imbalances” (Image credit: Soukya)

BEST FOR Stress regulation. Founded by the world-renowned holistic physician Dr Issac Mathai, Soukya is a clinical-grade sanctuary that promises to treat the “root of physical, mental and emotional imbalances”. Now, this secluded resort set on the lush outskirts of Bangalore is offering a seven-day longevity programme that incorporates panchakarma – the gold standard of Ayurvedic cleansing; burnout recovery methods, including energy healing and breathwork; chronic-illness prevention, supported by an integrated clinical team; plus holistic weight-loss and skin-health plans. Guests can expect deep cellular wellness treatments rather than cutting-edge tech here, but an in-depth medical consultation and personalised daily plan curated and delivered by highly trained doctors and therapists are par for the course.

HOW TO BOOK Soukya’s seven-day Ayurvedic Swaad programme starts from £2,670, including accommodation, group yoga and activities. See soukya.com

5. Longevity Retreat—Champneys Tring, Hertfordshire

Champneys Tring delivers a thorough health MOT, alongside educational talks in physical, nutritional and emotional wellness (Image credit: Champneys Tring)

BEST FOR A UK-based reboot. Set in Champneys’ flagship spa hotel, this newly-launched four-day longevity retreat includes all the usual suspects: a wellness check-up covering VO2 max, strength, body composition, cognition, balance and mobility; medical consultations and assessments with an in-house doctor; personalised training and nutrition plans; plus a plethora of fitness classes and restorative treatments. Its USP, however, lies in its focus on long-term vitality and core longevity principles, which include educational talks in physical, nutritional and emotional wellness, as well as cognitive stimulation and, crucially, the importance of social wellbeing. As a result, outdoor activities form a key part of the programme, with a personalised Longevity Report offering actionable recommendations for lasting lifestyle changes that will boost your healthspan.

HOW TO BOOK The next retreat takes place at Champneys Tring from 8 December, priced at £1,600 per person, including accommodation and meals. Book at champneys.com/retreats

6. Better-Aging Clinic—BodyHoliday, St Lucia

Ayurvedic principles sit at the heart of BodyHoliday's therapy plans, while non-invasive diagnostics allow doctors to assess health gaps (Image credit: BodyHoliday)

BEST FOR Integrative health. Combining advanced Western technology and physiological analysis with a more holistic, Eastern slant on longevity, this offering from the world’s leading wellness resort is designed to help your body, mind and soul age more gracefully. Ayurvedic principles sit at the heart of therapy plans, while non-invasive diagnostics allow doctors to assess your nutrition gaps, hormone and stress levels, plus heart health and circulation. Guests will be prescribed a personalised course of nutritional supplements (governed by your biochemical test results), a tailored exercise routine, detoxification and body treatments, plus mediation and yoga.

HOW TO BOOK Rooms start from £320 per night on an all-inclusive basis, including daily spa treatment, meals, water sports, classes and activities. Better-Aging Clinic treatments start from £1000. Book at bodyholiday.com