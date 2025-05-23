Forget Waterproof Trousers and a Rain Mac – 9 Best Hiking Outfits That Look Good and Perform Even Better
Tried and tested by our expert team.
If your algorithm is anything like mine, you are probably being bombarded with hiking day trips to add to your bucket list for the summer. And if, like me, you have been suitably influenced to embark on said hiking trips, you're probably on the hunt for the best hiking outfits to see you through.
It's clear that hiking is experiencing a huge surge in popularity right now. A 2024 study by Our Sporting Life found that there’s an average of 114,000 Google searches per month in the UK for “walks near me”, and as of January 2024, there are over 84 million posts on Instagram with the hashtag #hiking.
Not only is hiking beneficial for your mental health, but it also improves your cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, and enhances balance - all without putting too much strain on your joints. You only have to look at Pilates to see how in-demand new forms of low-impact exercise are.
We test a lot of exercise gear here at Marie Claire UK (and I mean, a lot,) so we're very well versed in the best brands out there. As someone who loves a good hike and spends a lot of time walking, I've found a range of pieces that I swear by for a comfortable hike. I've also enlisted the help of our News Editor, Jadie Troy-Pryde, who loves the same type of gentle workouts.
Below is a range of pieces that not only stand up in terms of performance when hiking, but also look good too, and all come with matching items to form a full set. Plus, we've rounded up the best hiking boots, best gym leggings, best pink activewear, and cool girl activewear brands to get you fully kitted out.
Best hiking outfits: Quick shopping links
- Best hiking jacket: From £55 at Amazon
- Best hiking top: £34.99 at Another Version
- Best hiking leggings: £110 at Vuori
- Best hiking shorts: £48 at lululemon
- Best hiking tank: £85 at Vuori
- Best hiking flares: £39 at Hollister
- Best hiking t-shirt: £34.99 at Another Version
Best hiking top
Another Version Ribbed Sculpt Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm not exaggerating when I say I have been wearing this top non-stop for the last few weeks. It has a built-in shelf bra with removable padded cups, which really do offer ample support for low-impact hikes, and they're not at all bulky or uncomfortable. The cropped length is perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings, and the thicker straps mean you feel adequately held in. I love that I don't have to wear this with an extra sports bra, and it's so stylish that I've been wearing it out and about, too. I will say that the light colour means it does show a tiny bit of sweat after a very long day out, but that's to be expected, and not an issue with the all black design.
Best hiking leggings
Vuori AllTheForm™ Legging
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"As a tall girly coming in at 5’8 (and a half!), I’m always on the lookout for full-length leggings that do, actually, stretch down as far as they promise. So, hurrah for the ‘long’ iteration of the Vuori AllTheForm Legging, which does in fact offer the coverage. They’re high-waisted (which remained roll-proof throughout my weight training sessions) with a flattering V-shaped seam. I’m also a UK 14-16 with a curvier bottom half and found that their comfort trumps the compression; they’re my new go-to for hiking, strength training and reformer pilates, but I personally wouldn’t feel pulled-in enough for a HIIT session or a run. As for the fabric, it absolutely holds up on the soft and buttery front, and after copious wears and washes, it hasn’t bobbled or stretched." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor
Best hiking shorts
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
lululemon's iconic Align shorts offer a barely-there feel, which is brilliant if you hate wearing lots of layers when hiking. The buttery fabric means they sit comfortably against the skin, and you won't have to contend with chafing throughout your day out. They also feature a hidden waistband pocket to keep your keys and card whilst you're out, so they're brilliant if you hate carrying a bag on your walks. They also work wonderfully for Pilates and yoga, so you can get plenty of wear out of this pair.
Best hiking tank
Vuori AllTheForm™ Support Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This is *the* black top for anyone with a bigger bust who wants to feel supported during a workout and needs a cute base for day-to-day outfits. It has a figure-hugging fit and a built-in bra which offers medium support (for reference, I’m a 34F and tested an XL), which was great for slower-paced activities like hiking, strength training and yoga. I’m a big fan of the square neckline and slight crop, so I’ve also been wearing it outside of the gym with high-waisted jeans, pleated skirts or under a boxy blazer." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor
Best hiking flares
Gilly Hicks Active Recharge Flare Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I have had my pair of Gilly Hicks flares for years, and I love that the short leg length actually fits me perfectly. I have worn and washed them hundreds of times since purchasing, and they still look and feel as good as new. They don't fall down, the fabric is smooth and sweat-wicking, and I wear them casually, too, thanks to the sleek design. They're my go-to walking trousers as they look as good as they feel, and they have a handy back pocket that fits my phone and allows me to go hands-free. They're also a great pick if you want a little more coverage or protection from the sun on a long hike, as they're breathable and stretchy, so you won't feel suffocated.
Best hiking t-shirt
Another Version Second Skin Tee
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is another one of my new favourites. The clue is in the name here - it's extremely soft and lightweight, which I love for hikes when I'm outside all day. I also love the shoulder coverage it offers to keep sunburn at bay. It fits perfectly to my shape and has plenty of stretch, meaning it doesn't cut in around my waist or make me feel restricted. I also love that it looks like a regular t-shirt rather than coming off overtly sporty, so it really can be styled with anything. This olive colour is the ideal neutral that isn't too plain, and I'd love to see this top in even more hues.
Best long sleeved hiking top
Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Long Sleeve Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I own this top in two different colours, and it is one of my all-time favourite long-sleeved workout tops. It is both soft and stretchy, and the seamless finish means it stays comfortable even on extra-long hikes where I'm moving around a lot. Made from breathable fabric, it keeps me covered without causing any overheating, and it layers well over any sports bra with enough room around the chest while having a tighter fit.
Best hiking unitard
Adanola Ultimate Piping Scoop Unitard
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Look, I know a unitard isn't the most practical item for a hike (toilet breaks are a small nightmare), but I love this one too much not to include it. If you struggle with your leggings slipping down, your top riding up, or you hate the faff of putting an outfit together, a unitard will be your best friend. I love how chic this Adanola design is, but it feels great too. The fabric is thick yet breathable, with a smoothing and sculpting fit that keeps me held in and supported without the need for a bra. I love wearing mine with a sweatshirt or hoodie for hikes to cater for all weathers, and it means I don't have any discomfort throughout the day from any slipping or sliding bottoms. Plus, it just looks great.
Best hiking jacket
The North Face Women's Cropped Quest Jacket
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In the interest of responsibility, I had to recommend at least one waterproof piece. This jacket is the only waterproof coat I own, and truthfully, it's all I need. It's brilliant for hikes because it can be folded up nice and small to stash in your bag, it is totally waterproof (even in a downpour) and keeps the wind off too. I love the cropped length, which makes it feel more fashion-forward, and the pockets offer so much space. If you only have one hiking coat, make it this one.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
