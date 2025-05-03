Andrea's It List: 6 stylish sportswear pieces I rely on to keep me motivated
Luxury activewear that will make you want to stick to your exercise goals
As someone who starts each day with a run or workout, I've learned a few things about choosing great sportswear. You don't need to spend a fortune - and, of course, the perfect sports bra or pair of leggings is deeply subjective - but I do believe in investing in good-quality, high-performance pieces that you love wearing.
These will go a long way to keeping you motivated to stay on track with your fitness goals when it's raining outside, and the temptation is to press the snooze button and stay in bed. So, what should you look out for in a great piece of kit? It should be practical, supportive, light, breathable, fast dry, and so comfortable you forget you're wearing it once you start your workout. The best pieces are also built to last, incorporate the latest tech and are stylish enough to wear out for brunch afterwards, too. Here are a few pieces I love.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
I love a piece of kit as stylish as it is functional, and this bright orange Stella McCartney sports bra is the perfect example. Light, breathable, and super comfortable, it's ideal for medium-impact weight-based workouts and makes a real statement too. If you're more of a runner, my go-to is this reliably strong but flexible bra by Lululemon, which has adjustable straps, offers maximum support, and is flattering too.
Yes, the perfect cycling shorts do exist. These high-performance ones by Sweaty Betty fit securely on the waist without being restrictive and, most importantly, do not ride up or slip down when put to the test on tough workout days. Did I mention that they're super soft and wear well without losing their shape, too?
If you're serious about hitting your fitness goals, invest in a good smartwatch where you can track your progress and stay on track. It's easy to feel overwhelmed with the selection of models out there, but this Garmin smartwatch is excellent value, combining a slick, minimalist design with great battery life and over 25 pre-installed sports apps from running to HITT and yoga. It's also compatible with most phones so that you can listen to music too.
This slim-fit black Lululemon jacket is an all-year-round staple that will fit so seamlessly into your wardrobe you'll wonder how you lived without it. Lightweight and flatteringly snug on the waist, it offers just the right amount of movement for workouts and is a versatile piece you'll wear outside the gym, too. It also keeps its shape over time.
The Mallea bamboo cross-back vest is one of those cult items that often sell out — and with good reason. It's beautifully designed with secret support and a super flattering shape on the waist. But the real stand-out thing about this top is the buttery feel when you put it on. It's the sort of piece you look forward to working out in.
It's always a challenge when someone asks me to name my favourite trainers, so I've rounded up my three current favourites, having tested quite a few over the years. These On Clouds, with their extra cushioning, are my go-to right now for road running, while the New Balance are up there for comfort and versatility for running and gym work. The Adidas Ultraboost (which has become my all-day weekend shoe) is on the list because I love the high-tech Torsion System, which gives great stability you can feel the minute you step out for a run. They're also on sale right now too, so they are excellent value.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
A great work bag is a key investment buy, but it is hard to find. Elevated enough to take into any meeting but practical enough to fit all your everyday essentials from your laptop to water bottle to makeup bag and everything else we accumulate throughout the day.
Thankfully, the Marie Claire fashion team have just scoured the shops to find a whole host of office-appropriate styles that are also practical enough for the commute. Check out the comprehensive laptop-friendly bag edit, including this gorgeous multi-tasking leather tote by Dragon Diffusion, which is great for weekends and even holidays, too.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
