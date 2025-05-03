Andrea's It List: 6 stylish sportswear pieces I rely on to keep me motivated

As someone who starts each day with a run or workout, I've learned a few things about choosing great sportswear. You don't need to spend a fortune - and, of course, the perfect sports bra or pair of leggings is deeply subjective - but I do believe in investing in good-quality, high-performance pieces that you love wearing.

These will go a long way to keeping you motivated to stay on track with your fitness goals when it's raining outside, and the temptation is to press the snooze button and stay in bed. So, what should you look out for in a great piece of kit? It should be practical, supportive, light, breathable, fast dry, and so comfortable you forget you're wearing it once you start your workout. The best pieces are also built to last, incorporate the latest tech and are stylish enough to wear out for brunch afterwards, too. Here are a few pieces I love.

Dragon Diffusion Nantucket Leather Tote Bag £410 at Selfridges&Co

A great work bag is a key investment buy, but it is hard to find. Elevated enough to take into any meeting but practical enough to fit all your everyday essentials from your laptop to water bottle to makeup bag and everything else we accumulate throughout the day.

Thankfully, the Marie Claire fashion team have just scoured the shops to find a whole host of office-appropriate styles that are also practical enough for the commute. Check out the comprehensive laptop-friendly bag edit , including this gorgeous multi-tasking leather tote by Dragon Diffusion , which is great for weekends and even holidays, too.