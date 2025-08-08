Andrea's It List: 20 Holiday Accessories I’m Packing Now—and Styling Back Home Later

Accessories that will see you through the seasons

Andrea Thompson
By
published
in Buying Guides

This my last column before I switch off for annual leave. Because all I can think about right now is holiday fashion, this week is dedicated to those finishing touches that make my vacation outfits pop. I’m a big fan of classic basics when I go away. The simple linen dress, wide leg pants or shorts that are easy pack and pull out and wear with minimal fuss.

But it’s often the accessories that make my outfit feel special taking it from all day at the beach to evening drinks with friends and family. Here are a few of my trusted favourites that do all of the above with the added bonus that I can wear them at home in the city too. Hope there’s a little inspiration for you in here, wherever you’re jetting off to this summer. See you on the other side!

BAG

SAINT LAURENT Gaby Leather-trimmed Raffia Bucket Bag
SAINT LAURENT Gaby Leather-trimmed Raffia Bucket Bag
DEMELLIER New York leather-trimmed raffia tote

SANDAL

LOEWE Pebble Embellished Leather Slides
LOEWE Pebble Embellished Leather Slides

Tory Burch Leather Sandals
Tory Burch Leather Sandals

SWIMWEAR

Balmain Frilled Swimsuit
Balmain Frilled Swimsuit

Heidi Klein Beau Soleil Bikini Top
Heidi Klein Beau Soleil Bikini Top

Heidi KleinBeau Soleil bikini bottoms
Heidi Klein Beau Soleil Bikini Bottoms

HATS

LOEFFLER RANDALL Jocelyn Checked Raffia Bucket Hat
LOEFFLER RANDALL Jocelyn Checked Raffia Bucket Hat

Wide Brim Hat Paper Braid + Silk Tie
Wide Brim Hat Paper Braid + Silk Tie

D-Bobby Large Brim Hat
D-Bobby Large Brim Hat

KAFTAN

PUCCI Printed Jersey Kaftan
PUCCI Printed Jersey Kaftan
MISSONI Mare Fringed Striped Crochet-knit Kaftan

Take It Easy Kaftan
Take It Easy Kaftan

JEWELLERY

Capri Keshi Pearl Disc Bracelet
Capri Keshi Pearl Disc Bracelet

Capri Baroque Pearl Medium Hoop Earrings
Capri Baroque Pearl Medium Hoop Earrings

Capri Keshi Pearl Disc Necklace
Capri Keshi Pearl Disc Necklace

Magma Gemstone Charm Choker
Magma Gemstone Charm Choker

Lena Charm Choker
Lena Charm Choker

SUNGLASSES

ChloéChloé A La Plage square sunglasses
Chloé A La Plage Square Sunglasses

Le Specs Hydrus Link Oval Sunglasses
Le Specs Hydrus Link Oval Sunglasses

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Chloé Charms leather shoulder bag
Chloé Charms Leather Shoulder Bag

The past week has seen the team at Marie scouring the internet to find the most deserving fashion pieces to invest in with your hard-earned salaries. As we reach the last stages of the MC_Spring/Summer 2025 season, it's a good time to take advantage of the seasonal sales and stock up on a few transeasonal essentials for September, as well as treat yourself to that stylish item you’ve had your eye on for months.

If you’re curious to know what the Marie Claire editors are investing in this month, check out their carefully curated pay day picks list now, including this playful Chloe leather shoulder bag with charms.

