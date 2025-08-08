Andrea's It List: 20 Holiday Accessories I’m Packing Now—and Styling Back Home Later

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

This my last column before I switch off for annual leave. Because all I can think about right now is holiday fashion, this week is dedicated to those finishing touches that make my vacation outfits pop. I’m a big fan of classic basics when I go away. The simple linen dress, wide leg pants or shorts that are easy pack and pull out and wear with minimal fuss.

But it’s often the accessories that make my outfit feel special taking it from all day at the beach to evening drinks with friends and family. Here are a few of my trusted favourites that do all of the above with the added bonus that I can wear them at home in the city too. Hope there’s a little inspiration for you in here, wherever you’re jetting off to this summer. See you on the other side!

BAG

SANDAL

SWIMWEAR

HATS

KAFTAN

JEWELLERY

SUNGLASSES

