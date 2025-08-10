If even the healthiest people on earth find themselves occasionally worrying about their mortality, suffice it to say that as a smoker, drinker, sun-worshipper, exercise-hater and lover of decadence in all its forms, I'm pretty much constantly convinced that I am on the verge of death. Naturally, I've taken the sensible route and decided to do absolutely nothing about it. In fact, if anything, my morbid conviction has served only to bolster my bad behaviours, the thought process being that I might as well go out with a bang.

All this to say that I’m very much not who you might imagine to sign themselves up for a health scan. But something changed soon after my 30th birthday, and it (sadly) wasn’t my bad habits. Faced with the inescapable fact that I was, against all odds, ageing, I had the sudden urge to find out where my health really stood, rather than simply imagining the worst. Because blissful ignorance is all well and good when it’s actually blissful, but if it’s laced with underlying, ever-building anxiety and the fear that every minor ailment is the start of my final demise, then it’s not quite so much fun after all.

So, when I was offered a sought-after spot to experience Neko Health’s viral body scan for myself - and importantly, skip the 100,000-person-strong waitlist (sorry) - it felt like too good an opportunity to pass up. Terrifying a prospect as it was, it felt like a step in the right direction, and in hindsight, it’s one I wish I had taken much sooner. Here’s everything you need to know about the Neko Body Scan, and my honest review of the experience.

I tried the viral Neko Body Scan with an 100,000 person waitlist - and was astounded by the results

What is a Neko Body Scan?

“A preventive health check for the future self”, the Neko Body Scan uses the latest technology to help doctors find and prevent disease. The non-invasive, first-of-its-kind, full-body scanner uses cutting-edge technology and more than 70 sensors to collect 50 million data points in less than ten minutes, with instant results.

These are discussed immediately following the scan during a doctor’s consultation, where personalised recommendations are made to improve health. A Neko Body Scan appointment lasts one hour and currently costs £299.

What does the Neko Health Scan test for?

The Neko Health Scan principally tests for heart and skin health, alongside signs of metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and other lifestyle-driven diseases.

As Dr Sam Rodgers, Lead GP at Neko Health UK, explains: “Our vision is to create a healthcare system that helps people stay healthy, not just treat them when they’re sick. To achieve that, we focus on prevention and early detection of the chronic conditions that affect the largest number of people and often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and early identification of risk factors like arterial stiffness or elevated blood pressure can significantly reduce long-term health risks. Similarly, skin cancer is one of the most common and fastest-growing forms of cancer, and when detected early, the outcomes are significantly better, particularly for conditions like melanoma. Our goal is to give people accessible, non-invasive insights into their health in under an hour, empowering them to take control before symptoms appear.”

Where can you get a Neko Body Scan?

The Neko Body Scan is currently available at Neko Health Centres in Stockholm and London (Marylebone and Spitalfields), with more outposts set to be announced around the world in due course, including two in the UK this year.

My unfiltered Neko Scan review

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't filled with nerves as I arrived at Neko Health's Spitalfields centre (its largest to date), convinced I was about to discover I was suffering from some kind of terrible, incurable disease (spoiler alert: I'm not).

Once inside, however, my fears were soon replaced with fascination and wide-eyed wonder. The space itself is quite something: stylish, minimalist, highly Instagrammable, and with a decidedly cool, futuristic aesthetic, it made me feel like I was in some kind of cutting-edge Scandi-chic space station - and I hadn't even seen any of the tech yet.

Pale block colours as far as the eye can see, squeaky-clean everything, and the low hum of elevator-style background music made for a supremely calming atmosphere—and after signing in, I was brought into a changing room complete with a HAY-branded cotton robe (chic!) and some rather strange-looking rubber shoes to wear for the scan. By then, any anxieties were so far from mind that I even stopped for a selfie.

The scan room was even more impressive, filled with all manner of hi-tech monitors and contraptions that looked straight out of some distant space-age future. First, I was directed to a brightly lit pod fitted with cameras, and followed the instructions of an automated voice as every inch of my body was scanned for moles and lesions - all within seconds.

Then, it was onto the cushioned bed for thermal imaging, various cardiovascular measurements, grip strength and eye pressure tests, and a small blood sample that immediately whizzed off in a vacuum tube to the lab upstairs for testing.

While AI crunched the data, a doctor came in to take a closer, individual look at my moles (and those I had expressed concern about in particular), and before I knew it, the scan was over. I was blown away by how speedy, slick and efficient a process it was - an experience that sadly, the NHS is too oversubscribed and underfunded to be able to offer.

That's probably why having fifteen minutes of face time with a doctor to go over my results, all within the same one-hour appointment, felt strangely like a treat. I was delighted to discover that not only am I not on the verge of imminent death (in terms of cardiovascular, metabolic and skin health at least) but I'm actually - shock horror! - largely very healthy. My data was even "optimal" in certain categories, which came as a very pleasant surprise.

And in categories that showed room for improvement, the doctor provided recommendations and lifestyle changes I could easily implement to reduce the risk of developing a condition later down the line, such as eating more healthy fats and increasing my cardio. I also appreciated the fact that at no point was I told off or judged for my lifestyle choices.

Anything of concern, meanwhile, is sent to experts, analysed in depth, and reported back in the following days. "If we identify signs that require further attention, we take a careful, step-by-step approach (often conducting follow-up tests such as blood work, ECGs or echocardiograms) to rule out false positives before making any referrals," explains Dr Rodgers. "The goal is always to provide accurate, meaningful insights while avoiding unnecessary strain on clinical resources."

Ideally, clients will have a Neko Body Scan once a year to track progress and continue to stay ahead of their health. Data and photos are kept on file, and your personal set of results is emailed to you in a smart little presentation so that if, for example, you're concerned about the change in size or shape of a mole, it can be compared to previous photos. And conveniently, you can book next year’s appointment there and then, skipping the waitlist entirely.

Needless to say that I did so immediately. For the peace of mind the Neko Body Scan has given me, £299 is a small price to pay. I only wish I had done it sooner. Now, to start changing those pesky bad habits...

