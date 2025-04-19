Resistance training isn't going anywhere this year - 8 exercises for longevity, bone health and muscle build

Hands up if you're a fan of strength training? Then, chances are you're familiar with resistance training. A sure-fire way to build strength, lean muscle mass, and more, resistance training has been gaining traction in the fitness sphere recently, with experts touting it as the ultimate way to future-proof your body.

If you're unclear about what the difference is between resistance training and standard strength training (and us, too), then listen up: while the terms are often used interchangeably, there are subtle differences. Put simply, strength training is a form of resistance training, but not all resistance training is classed as strength training. For example, activities such as yoga, Pilates and walking are technically resistance training, but most of us wouldn't class them as strength training. Got it? More on this below.

For now, suffice to say, resistance training is vital for overall wellbeing, with studies (such as this one, published in the journal Current Sports Medicine Reports) showing its efficacy for improving lean muscle mass, physical performance, metabolic health and even self-esteem.

"Resistance training is arguably the most effective training method to build strength and prevent injury," agrees Peloton instructor Ben Alldis. "Regular resistance training helps you build muscle and strengthen your joints. This type of training helps build a body that is more resilient and less prone to injury, giving you the best opportunity to move well throughout your life."

And while there's no magic pill to guarantee a long and healthy life, resistance training comes pretty close. This 2024 paper, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, reveals that resistance training not only lowers our risk of all-cause mortality but also supports us to live independently for longer, too. And who doesn't want that?

With this in mind, we've mined the collective knowledge of top fitness trainers for their top resistance training exercises that you can try today; consider this your complete guide. For more on all things strength training, do check out our guides to the difference between strength training and resistance training, the benefits of resistance training, the best strength training workouts to boost muscle and tone, and the best strength training workout for beginners, here.

Resistance training is set to be one of the trending workouts of 2025 - 8 best exercises to have on your radar

What is a resistance training exercise?

As touched on above, resistance training is a broad umbrella term that encompasses many different types of training. In a nutshell, though, a resistance training exercise is any move that requires pressing against an external force (or resistance).

So, if the gym isn't your bag and you're not into lifting weights, the good news is that you can still tick off resistance training; it's not just about weights. "Resistance training is essentially any exercise that challenges your muscles against a force or resistance," notes Alldis. "These exercises can be performed using dumbbells, machines, resistance bands, or even just your own body weight. The main goal of resistance training is to challenge your muscles hard enough to stimulate growth, strength and endurance."

What are the benefits of trying resistance training exercises?

Whatever form of resistance training you choose, you'll reap some significant rewards. All our experts waxed lyrical about the myriad benefits of resistance exercises for both physical and mental wellbeing. Let's dig into the details.

1. They improve bone strength

Particularly important for women who start to lose bone density around perimenopause, resistance training is great for building stronger bones.

"Resistance training is particularly beneficial for women in preventing osteoporosis by increasing bone density," shares Lucie Cowan, master trainer at Third Space.

2. They enhance lean muscle mass

Lean muscle mass is something else that becomes harder to maintain as we age, but is crucial for healthy ageing. Research shows that muscle mass decreases by 3 to 8% per decade after the age of 30, so it's never too early (or late!) to start building it back up. And resistance training is one of the best ways of achieving this.

"Regular resistance training not only improves muscle strength and size, but it also supports a higher metabolic rate," notes personal trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "Resistance training exercises are incredibly effective across the board, it’s one of the most universal tools for building strength and improving overall physical resilience."

3. They help reduce our risk of injury

Working on our strength, coordination, balance, mobility and more has so many benefits for our bodies right now and as we age. A strong body is less likely to trip, fall, or get injured, and if you do succumb to an injury, being fit means you're likely to recover better and quicker.

"Regardless of age, fitness level or training background, resistance training helps improve muscular strength, bone density, joint stability and connective tissue health, all key elements in injury prevention," agrees Clift. "By reinforcing the body’s structural integrity, it makes everyday movements safer and reduces the risk of both acute injuries and chronic overuse issues."

4. They improve functional fitness

Resistance training mimics many of the basic movement patterns we encounter in everyday life, so it's a powerful tool when it comes to building functional fitness. "The truth is, resistance training helps with balance, mobility and everyday strength, whether that’s carrying shopping bags or running around after children," shares personal trainer Penny Weston. "It's not just about lifting the heaviest dumbbells in the gym, it's about controlled movement, good form and working your muscles through a full range of motion.”

5. They boost mental wellbeing

Last but certainly not least, resistance training is as good for our minds as it is for our bodies. Known to boost endorphins (those happy hormones responsible for the famed runner's high) and feelings of self-esteem (crushing a new PB in the gym is unparalleled in making us feel great), resistance training has also been shown to be effective in reducing the symptoms of stress and anxiety.

Do resistance training exercises really work?

In short, if you're looking to bank the benefits listed above, then yes - resistance training really works. "Resistance training exercises are highly effective for enhancing physical health," advises personal trainer at OriGym, James Brady. "A review of 200 studies published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that resistance training increases muscle strength and mass—regardless of how often or intensely someone trains. These findings confirm resistance training can help make your body stronger."

And the good news doesn't stop there. "The beauty of resistance training exercises is that they don’t have to be extreme to be effective," shares personal trainer and founder of Pilates PT, Hollie Grant. "With the right form, a bit of consistency, and a smart progression, you’ll see real improvements in strength, stability, and energy. It’s one of the most efficient ways to future-proof your body."

8 PT-approved resistance training exercises to try today

1. Bodyweight squats

What? Resistance training moves don't get much more effective than the humble squat. Simple but effective, they're a functional strength training move most of us will be familiar with.

Why? "Squats are a foundational strength exercise," notes Alldis. "This movement challenges multiple muscle groups and is great for building lower-body strength. Whether you're using bodyweight, dumbbells, or a barbell, squats train your ability to move through everyday tasks like sitting, standing and climbing stairs - but focusing on building power and control."

How long for? Three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Leg exercise - How to bodyweight squat - YouTube Watch On

2. Push-ups

What? Arguably the most well-known resistance training move? The classic push-up.

Why? "Push-ups are a classic upper body exercise that works the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core," notes Cowan. "They enhance upper body strength, improve core stability, and can be modified to suit any fitness level."

How long for? Three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Bodyweight Push-up - YouTube Watch On

3. Deadlifts

What? A weightlifting exercise that involves pulling a weight from the ground up to a standing position.

Why? "Deadlifts are brilliant for building posterior chain strength, in the glutes, hamstrings and back," says Clift. "They teach you how to lift properly, reducing your risk of lower back injuries."

How long for? Three sets of eight to ten reps.

COMPOUND EXERCISES - How to do a Dumbbell Deadlift - YouTube Watch On

4. Plank

What? The plank is a core exercise that also engages the shoulders, back, and glutes, involving holding the body in a straight line either from the forearms or up on hands and feet. Looks easy, but it will burn!

Why? "Planks build core strength and stability, which are essential for overall fitness and injury prevention," says Cowan.

How long for? Try three sets of 30 to 60-second holds.

Planks for Beginners | Bowflex® - YouTube Watch On

5. Resistance band rows

What? Using resistance, pull back the arms, moving the shoulder blades together to strengthen the arms, back and shoulders.

Why? "Whether you're using dumbbells, cables, a barbell or resistance bands, rows strengthen your back muscles, improve shoulder health and help you balance out all the pushing we do daily," notes Alldis. "Strong pulling muscles are key for strengthening your posture, spine support and injury prevention. Rows are particularly good for those who sit down at a desk for a lot of their day."

How long for? Three sets of ten to 12 reps.

How To Do A Resistance Band Row - YouTube Watch On

6. Shoulder press

What? Using dumbbells or a barbell, this move involves pushing a weight from shoulder height above the head.

Why? "The shoulder press targets the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest," says Cowan. "They will help build shoulder strength and stability, which is important for lifting and overhead movements."

How long for? Three sets of ten to 12 reps.

How to: Dumbbell Overhead Shoulder Press | Grow Your Shoulders - YouTube Watch On

7. Dumbbell lunges

What? A standard lunge with added spice: hold a dumbbell in each hand as you lift and lower yor body.

Why? "Lunges improve balance, coordination, and unilateral strength, addressing muscle imbalances," notes Cowan. "They target the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves."

How long for? Three sets of ten to 12 reps per leg.

Dumbbell Static Lunge - YouTube Watch On

8. Glute bridges

What? From a supine position with bent knees, draw the hips upwards, using your glutes.

Why? "Glute bridges work to strengthen your glutes and core while supporting pelvic stability," says Grant. Try them with weights balanced on your hips or with a resistance band around your thighs to maximise stability and challenge.

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten to 15 reps.

How to Perform the Perfect Glute Bridge - YouTube Watch On

How often should we incorporate resistance training into our routine? You'll know that when it comes to building strength, consistency is key. So, the experts maintain that shorter, more regular sessions are likely to be more effective than longer workouts done less often. In an ideal world, NHS guidelines state that adults should be doing strengthening activities at least two days per week. "How often you should train depends on your training experience and goals," advises Alldis. "However, I would recommend two to four sessions a week. Beginners can start with two or three full-body focused days. More advanced athletes can get more specific with their workout splits and add more volume where needed. It's not as much about going all out every day and more about showing up consistently, focusing on different muscle groups across the week and sticking to a specific training goal. "As you become stronger and more confident, a good goal to aim for would be to try to hit every muscle group twice a week and space out the days, so you give your muscles sufficient recovery time."