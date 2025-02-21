Love simple yet effective sweat sessions? 6 best advanced resistance band arm workouts to try

Ask any fitness trainer for their favourite piece of kit, and the chances are they'll say resistance bands. Cheap, portable, lightweight and effective, these nifty little stretchy bands can be used to up the ante on (practically) any type of workout, and they're handy for rehabbing injuries, too.

And when it comes to working out our arms, they really come into their own. Too nervous to go straight to dumbbells or barbells? Resistance bands could be the perfect solution. Travelling but still want to workout? Pop a band in your suitcase and you're good to go. It's no wonder they're trending right now - a quick scroll on social media brings up thousands of workout results.

"Resistance bands are a super lightweight, space-saving option, and are particularly useful for home workouts or when you're travelling," says Charlotte Dunnell, personal trainer and founder of Coached By Charlotte. "They're definitely beneficial for arm workouts, working to stimulate muscle growth and improve strength."

There's simply no easier way to add a bit of burn to a move - and they're every bit as effective as they are easy. Research (such as this study, published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research) shows that resistance bands are as effective as weight machines as regards increasing strength in middle-aged, sedentary women - great news for gym-phobes.

That being said, if you're already well versed in arm day and keen to progress to advanced arm moves, don't sleep on the benefits of a resistance band - beginner-friendly doesn't equal easy. Here, we've compiled top PTs' favourite advanced resistance band arm workouts for your perusal - a word of warning, though - you're going to feel it.

For more on all things resistance bands, do check out our guides to the best resistance band workouts, the many benefits of resistance bands, plus the best advanced resistance band glute workouts and best resistance band core workouts, here.

Look no further - these are the best advanced resistance band arm workouts to try today

What is a resistance band arm workout?

A resistance band arm workout is exactly what it says on the tin: an arm workout that uses what is essentially a thick, stretchy elastic band to add resistance to the moves, forcing your muscles to work harder as they push against the band (scroll our edit of the best resistance bands, here).

"A resistance band arm workout is a low impact, simple and effective way of strength training using elastic bands," explains personal trainer Emma Bord. "Many regular exercises that are performed with weights can be performed using the bands and the intensity of the movement can be varied according to how much you stretch the band while using it. In addition, you can also find resistance bands of various strengths - light, medium or heavy, to further offer options depending on your individual strength and fitness level."

What are the benefits of using a resistance band for your arms?

Adding a resistance band into your arm day rotation will really up the ante on those moves - prepare to feel the burn. Let's check out the benefits you can expect from the small but mighty piece of kit.

1. They're simple and accessible

Resistance bands really couldn't be more convenient and simpler to use, even if you've never used one before. Just loop one around your wrists, hands or upper arms (depending on the move) and you'll soon notice the increased burn. "They're a great way to work the upper body and provide an easily accessible session," advises Bord. "The bands are light and easy to carry as well as great value for money, so make for the perfect home or holiday strength training session."

"Resistance bands are really versatile as a piece of equipment," agrees trainer and founder of Ladies Who Crunch, Nancy Best. "From activating small muscle groups, before doing compound movements like squats, to helping you improve your range of motion in particular stretches, they are helpful in supporting a breadth of fitness goals."

2. They're adaptable to suit different strength levels

Getting stronger? Great news - you can graduate to a thicker, less stretchy band.

"Most resistance band packages come with multiple resistance levels, so you can track your journey from light to extra heavy," says Best. "This gives you clear opportunities to progress as you get stronger and your endurance improves."

3. They provide progressive overload safely

Anyone who is serious about strength training will recognise that progressive overload is key. In a nutshell, it means ensuring you're consistently challenging your muscles as you become stronger.

"Resistance bands provide additional stimulus to bodyweight movements and are a great way to help you achieve progressive overload safely," agrees Best.

4. They're safe and joint-friendly

Unlike dumbbells and barbells, which can cause strain on joints, resistance bands are a low-impact, safe way to add load to bodyweight moves, allowing for challenge without putting too much impact on your joints.

"Resistance bands align to the broader popularity of low-impact training, which is really having a moment right now," notes Best.

Do resistance band arm workouts really work?

Well, this largely depends on what you're looking to achieve. If you're keen to build strength and endurance, then absolutely. In fact, our experts note that they might be even more effective than traditional weights.

"Resistance bands provide constant tension on the muscles which helps to improve strength, endurance and muscle tone," explains personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "Unlike dumbbells where the tension drops at certain points, bands keep your muscle engaged through the entire range of motion."

But there are a few things to bear in mind, too. "When it comes to using a resistance band to train your arms, I would recommend using a long resistance band (also known as a pull-up band) as you will be able to perform the greatest variety of exercises using this piece of equipment," notes Dunnell. "Using longer bands means you’ll also be able to adjust the resistance on some exercises by how you position the band - i.e. by shortening the length of the band (such as double looping for seated rows), you can create more tension and therefore, more resistance."

However, if your goal is to build targeted muscle, the experts all agree that you'll need to incorporate some form of traditional weight training to really see results.

6 PT-approved advanced resistance band arm workouts

1. 10-minute mini resistance band arm workout

What? A great starter for ten (literally), this quick workout will be over almost before it's begun.

Why? You don't have to spend hours working out to see results. SInce this session is short, try focusing on really nailing your form in all the moves for maximum benefits.

How long for? Just ten minutes.

MINI BAND ARM WORKOUT | 10 Minute Mini Resistance Band Upper Body Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. 15-minute no repeat upper body resistance band workout

What? A fifteen-minute, no repeat upper body band workout from Zanna van Dijk.

Why? Hate the moves? You'll be pleased to hear there are no repeats here, making this a varied workout that engages all the upper body muscles.

How long for? Fifteen minutes.

15 Minute NO REPEAT Mini Resistance Band Upper Body Workout! - YouTube Watch On

3. 20-minute resistance band arm workout

What? A 20-minute resistance band arm workout that targets triceps, biceps and shoulders.

Why? Underestimate the moves in this workout at your peril - while some may appear easy (serving the platter, we're looking at you) your arms will be screaming for mercy.

How long for? Just 20 minutes.

Resistance Band Arm Workout - Triceps, Biceps, Shoulders - YouTube Watch On

4. 20-minute upper body workout with Caroline Girvan

What? An intense 20-minute resistance band routine with workout royalty Caroline Girvan.

Why? You'll be treated to all the classic upper body moves in this series, from shoulder presses to bicep curls and tricep push-ups. You can thank us later when your arms have stopped burning.

How long for? Another 20-minute session.

20 Min UPPER BODY WORKOUT at Home with Resistance Band - YouTube Watch On

5. 30-minute Upper Body Resistance Band Workout

What? A classic half-hour upper body resistance band workout, from Nicole Pearce Movement.

Why? This workout blends strength with mobility moves blended into a warm-up, for a total upper body routine that will boost flexibility as well as strength.

How long for? Half an hour, done and dusted.

Upper Body Resistance Band Workout (30 Min Class) - YouTube Watch On

6. 40-minute upper body resistance band workout

What? A longer session, this one is a comprehensive 40-minute upper body blast.

Why? We love that this workout is made up of two 20-minute repeated sessions, so if you don't have a full 40 minutes to spare (or you just can't face it!) you can stop halfway without missing any moves.

How long for? An intense and sweaty 40 minutes!

40 Min Resistance Band Upper Body Workout At Home | 2 x 20 Min No Repeat Supersets - YouTube Watch On

