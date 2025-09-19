Cult-Favourite Infrared Pilates Studio YOURS Just Arrived in the UK – I Tried a Class and Wow, the Burn

The fitness world isn’t short on polarising debates. High-intensity vs. low-impact. Mat vs. Reformer. Garmin loyalists vs. “I just go by feel” purists. But there’s perhaps no deeper (or sweatier) divide than the one between those who swear by a heated studio and those who feel their best when the thermostat stays firmly low.

That heat-based workouts are having a moment is undeniable. Infrared saunas, traditional steam rooms and contrast therapy are no longer reserved for elite athletes - they’ve gone mainstream. A 2018 study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings suggests that heat exposure could support cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and enhance both endurance and recovery. Sauna sessions are even doubling as social events, with brands like Arc hosting after-dark events that blend heat therapy with music, DJs, and community.

Personally, I’ve always been a fan of a sweaty workout and have long opted for a hot yoga class over standard room temperature. To me, the post-workout shower is just more satisfying when I have to peel my kit off one sweat bead at a time.

And with research showing that heat can increase blood flow, improve muscle elasticity, and aid recovery by raising core body temperature and enhancing thermoregulatory function (aka our body’s ability to maintain a stable body temperature, despite changes in the environment), it would appear that there are genuine benefits to hot workouts. There could be psychological benefits too, with studies linking sauna use to reduced anxiety and depressive symptoms.

Which brings me to the newest name in heated workouts: Infrared Pilates. Already popular in the US and parts of Europe, the concept has recently landed in the UK, putting a twist on current Hot Pilates classes by promising the same deep burn but in an infrared-heated studio that reportedly deepens muscle activation and speeds up recovery, all with a less suffocating kind of heat.

Curious? So were we, which is why I headed to one of London’s buzziest new studios - YOURS , in Hackney Wick - to find out if the reality would live up to the hype.

For my honest review, read on. And if you’re interested in learning more about hot therapies, don’t miss our guide to the science-backed sauna benefits and perks of hot Pilates , plus discover what happened when another MC UK writer, Anna, tried out the viral sauna blanket .

What is infrared Pilates?

You might be wondering how infrared Pilates differs from the hot Yoga and Pilates studios that have been a fitness staple for years.

The main difference, according to Jenna Armitage, founder of GoodGood Yoga , is the way the room is heated. “Instead of simply warming the air in the room as in hot Pilates, infrared panels heat the body directly from within, like the sun,” she says.

“An Infrared Pilates studio is typically heated to between 35 and 38 degrees,” adds Jess Fraser , Pilates instructor at YOURS , who explains that the workout mixes classical and contemporary Pilates movements, with the addition of Pilates equipment such as light weights and Pilates rings.

What are the benefits of infrared Pilates?

Regardless of which kind of Pilates you practice, research consistently shows it to improve core strength, posture and flexibility. So, what does the infrared heat bring to the party?

1. It reduces risk of injury

“The infrared heat penetrates deep into the muscles and joints, improving their flexibility, mobility and longevity, which makes them less susceptible to injury,” says Fraser.

Unlike heating the air in the room, “heating the body from the inside helps to gently raise muscle temperature without dramatically increasing core body temperature,” adds Armitage, which she says is a safer way to prepare the body for movement.

2. It increases your skin’s glow

“Infrared radiation stimulates circulation at our skin’s surface level,” says Armitage, “which is why many members experience what we call an infrared glow after class.”

Fraser agrees, explaining that the increased blood flow “helps to release toxins and inflammation from the body, which enhances skin purification.”

3. It speeds up recovery

It turns out that the improved circulation provided by the infrared heat penetrates deeper than our skin’s surface, also working to reduce muscle tension and soreness.

“Increased circulation helps oxygen and nutrients reach the muscles, speeding up repair after tougher workouts,” explains Armitage.

4. It calms the nervous system

“The combination of the low-impact class with the added heat keeps your body calm whilst still providing an intense workout,” says Fraser. “For women, this is especially important as it means we are producing less cortisol, which helps to keep our hormones and nervous system balanced.”

5. It increases calorie burn

Whilst no one should feel pressured to change their body composition, if fat loss is your goal, then infrared Pilates can help.

“The added heat means your body has to work harder to keep itself cool,” explains Armitage, “which is why we see studies associating sauna use with increased fat loss.”

As with any workout, your classes should be paired with a nourishing and nutrient-dense diet, which can support your training and lifestyle.

Is infrared Pilates suitable for everyone?

Whilst infrared Pilates is safe for most people, it’s not generally suitable for those who are pregnant, says Fraser, who explains that “the raising of your core body temperature is great for general detoxifying purposes but is not advised for expecting mothers.”

Armitage has similar advice for those with cardiovascular conditions or who are managing low blood pressure. “The best advice is to speak to your doctor, and to let your instructor know when you arrive at the studio,” she explains, as they can support and advise you on a safe practice.

The good news is that just like regular Pilates, the infrared practice is suitable for people of all fitness levels. “Modifications are always offered,” says Fraser. “It’s an inclusive space for anyone looking to improve stability, balance, strength and recovery, helping to support your lifestyle and any sport that you play.”

I Tried YOURS, The UK’s Newest Infrared Pilates Studio - The Sweat? It Was Real

Pre-class

On the morning of my class, I rifle through my kit drawer for the lightest shorts and sports bra I own. I’ve made the rookie error of wearing leggings to hot Pilates before, and trust me, it never ends well.

I’m heading to YOURS ’ first London studio, newly opened in Hackney Wick, that’s fast becoming a hotspot among London’s fitness crowd. Infrared Pilates is still in its early days here in the UK, with only a handful of studios offering it - YOURS being one of them, alongside GoodGood Yoga in Balham and Studio Anatomy in Islington.

The studio at YOURS, Hackney Wick, blends industrial and luxury aesthetics (Image credit: YOURS Pilates)

What intrigued me most about YOURS is its Spanish roots. With an already thriving flagship studio in Marbella, YOURS has built a cult following for its Hot Sculpt class. As someone who’s been chasing the high of a truly sweaty workout since coming back from a trip to Australia earlier this year, I’ve often felt the UK’s Pilates scene doesn’t quite match the intensity I’ve found abroad.

At YOURS, there are three main classes on offer: Hot Sculpt, Hot Pilates and Hot Sculpt - Glutes and Abs. The sculpt sessions blend Pilates with strength training, a concept hugely popular in Australia but still emerging here. Meanwhile, the Hot Pilates option sticks more closely to traditional flow, just with added props and resistance to intensify the burn.

I’m booked in for Hot Sculpt, and I’m curious to see how it compares, not just in sweat levels, but in the post-class buzz you usually get from a HIIT or spin session.

The studio at YOURS is equal parts luxury and industrial, with a low-lit red glow (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

The class

I arrive at the studio and am greeted by Georgia, who hands me a small sweat towel and shows me to the changing rooms. I later find out she’s actually the co-founder, though you’d never know it from how low-key she is, clearly happy to let the instructors and classes speak for themselves.

The space is everything you’d expect from a chic East London fitness launch: industrial edges with subtle luxury details - think marble countertops and sleek, Bala-esque hand weights. There’s just one studio here, though I’m told the soon-to-open Shoreditch space will be much larger and spread over three floors. That said, Hackney’s petite feel doesn’t come at the expense of comfort; there’s plenty of space between the 21 mats, with no risk of kicking your neighbour (an underrated luxury in the London fitness scene).

The equipment at YOURS is both sleek and easy to hold, the perfect combination for a sweaty session (Image credit: YOURS Pilates)

Class begins with a core-focused crunch series, which feels manageable; slightly burny, without being brutal. Ten minutes in, I’m thinking this might be similar to other hot Pilates classes I’ve tried in the UK: a nice workout, but gentler and slower than you’d expect from a really intense session.

I was wrong.

Just as I start to feel overly confident, our instructor Jess announces we’ve “finished the warm-up” and picks up the pace. We pick up our light weights as instructed, and get started on a glute bridge series full of endless progressions, including arm movements, pulses and core work. My glutes start to scream, and by the time we hit 20 minutes, I’m drenched in sweat.

The rest of the 50-minute session passes in a blur of sweat towel dabs and thigh shakes. We hit standing lower body sets, never-ending plank variations, and enough pulsing to make anyone question their life choices.

Despite the intense sweating, the mirrors in the YOURS studio stayed clear (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

The good news, though, is that while the heat is intense, it isn’t suffocating, which for me is the biggest perk of the infrared element. The air feels dry rather than steamy, and you don’t get the gasping-for-air humidity you sometimes find in hot yoga studios.

But the thing I love most? The class is tough, but still accessible. The moves are simple, clearly explained, and easy to follow, even if coordination isn’t your strong suit. It’s up to you to push your limits or take recovery when needed, and there’s no pressure to keep up with anyone else. It’s fast, friendly, and there’s that mood of unspoken camaraderie that comes from mutual physical struggle. At one point, my neighbour and I lock eyes and laugh, there’s something bonding about being collectively drenched in sweat.

Post-class

Afterwards, I feel significantly more energised than when I walked in the door an hour earlier. My cheeks are rosy, my muscles still humming, and I’m chugging water like it’s going out of business.

Over the next couple of days, I definitely have DOMS (delayed onset muscular soreness) in my glutes, which tells me this class really worked.

I wouldn’t say my recovery felt significantly faster than after other classes I’ve tried, despite the benefits often linked to infrared heat - but as a strength-building, low-impact workout, it was one of the best I’ve done. The burn is real, the atmosphere is unpretentious, and you’ll leave with a post-workout glow and a muscle burn to match.

It’s not one for the days when you want a gentle stretch or a classical Pilates flow, but if you’re after intensity, sweat, and a Pilates-meets-strength vibe, an Infrared Pilates class at YOURS might just be what you’re looking for.

How often should I do Infrared Pilates? “I recommend one to two classes a week for beginners,” says Jess Fraser , Pilates Instructor at YOURS , “to allow your body time to recover and adjust to working out in the heat.” For the more experienced hot workout goer, Fraser says that anything from two to four classes a week is ideal. “The low stress, low impact nature of the workout, combined with the recovery benefits of the infrared heat, means that you can attend classes more often,” she explains. It doesn’t have to come at the expense of your other Pilates classes, though, as Annabel Brookes, Pilates Instructor at GoodGood Yoga explains. “Infrared and Reformer Pilates complement each other beautifully. Reformer offers strength and structure, and infrared supports recovery and mobility, alongside an intense workout.” As with all forms of exercise, balance is key and incorporating lots of class styles helps to build well-rounded strength whilst preventing boredom and burnout. “Rotating between Reformer, traditional mat, and Infrared Pilates gives your body the best chance to get stronger, leaner, and more resilient,” says Jenna Armitage, Founder of GoodGood Yoga .