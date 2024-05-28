Acupressure mats: similar to exercise mats , ankle weights , walking desk pads and at-home reformer machines , they help you to bring the benefits of health and wellness to the comfort of your own home.

While, at first sight, acupressure mats may look a bit like a torture device, these prickly mats actually have tons of benefits: they help to improve blood circulation, balance your energy levels, ease pain and tension and even release oxytocin and endorphins. Yes, please.

I’m Valeza, Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor. I love to trial wellness products to help improve my sleep, energy levels and general well being - lucky, then, that it’s literally part of my job to do just that. I’ve been using an acupressure mat myself for a few months now, and have found it easy to incorporate into my pre-bedtime wellness routine.

I’ve also noticed a massive improvement in the quality of my sleep, as well as how fast it takes me to get to sleep in the first place. But what do the experts think? I reached out to Carina Tannenberg, founder of Bed of Nails , Bina Gungah, founder of Shika Wellbeing and Richmond Stace , a healthcare expert specialising in chronic pain for their thoughts.

If you’ve been reading this thinking, "what on earth is an acupressure mat?", then read on for our experts’ insights, and keep scrolling to shop the best acupressure mats for yourself…

The best acupressure mats have helped boost my sleep quality tenfold - 6 to shop

What is an acupressure mat?

“An acupressure mat is a therapeutic tool designed to stimulate pressure points on the body”, says Gungah. "Originating back to around 5,000 years ago, it has been used by both Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, it’s similar to acupuncture but without the use of needles."

Other need to knows: "The mat is typically made of foam and covered with thousands of small spikes. When you lie on or press parts of your body against the mat, these points apply pressure to your skin and muscles, promoting relaxation and various health benefits," she continues. Stace agrees and highlights acupressure mats can be used “to stimulate as many acupuncture points as possible."

What does an acupressure mat feel like?

“You may feel a little discomfort in the beginning”, says Tannenberg. But don't worry - you'll get used to it in a few minutes and as you use the mat more. "The slight discomfort goes away giving you an amazing feeling of relaxation," she reassures. Think of it this way: the sharp bristles are evenly distributed, you see, so rather than any poking or scratches, you’ll feel at most a slight prickle, which eases into a pleasant tingly sensation.

Beyond the immediate tingly sensation, the ways acupressure mats affect the body are even more impressive. As Tannenberg points out, “the pressure of the rounded nails against the skin may help the body release endorphins, the body’s very own "happiness drug", which provides a sense of joy, energy and pain relief, and oxytocin, which makes you calm and relaxed (yes, it is possible to feel energetic and be relaxed at the same time!). Everybody reacts differently to acupressure, and the effects may even vary from time to time; you may feel sleepy, alert, relaxed, happy and have a clearer mind.”

As I already mentioned, I own a couple of acupressure mats myself. I typically lay on mine for ten or so minutes right before bed, preferring to use it for the relaxation benefits, and have seen a vast improvement in the quality and duration of my sleep. I’ve thoroughly tested a few of the acupressure mats in this article, and there were a number of things I made sure to look out for…

What I looked for in the best acupressure mats:

Quality - was it made from soft-yet-sturdy materials?

- was it made from soft-yet-sturdy materials? Comfort - Did the spikes feel comfortable to lie on?

- Did the spikes feel comfortable to lie on? Design - was it chic enough to encourage me to bring it out every evening?

- was it chic enough to encourage me to bring it out every evening? Price - will the user get their cost per use?

Shop the best acupressure mats of 2024:

1. Best affordable acupressure mat

PRO 11 WELLBEING Acupressure mat and Pillow Set Today's Best Deals £19.49 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Comes with an acupressure pillow + No-frills design Reasons to avoid - It's not the most high-quality mat out there

This was the first acupressure mat I ever used and it really helped to get me into the practise. This might not be the most high-quality mat I've used (the sharpness of the spikes does dull after a while), but it is a great entry-level mat thanks to the price and no-frills design - also, it comes with a cushion.

2. Most chic acupressure mat

Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat Today's Best Deals £70 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + High quality + Chic design + Helps with sleep Reasons to avoid - You have to buy the pillow separately

After using this acupressure mat I immediately noticed the difference made by a high-quality design over a more affordable one - and my body reaped the rewards. If you’re keen to keep the routine up long-term, I can’t express the importance of quality.

According to Bed of Nails founder Carina Tannenberg, this acupressure mat is designed with more nails than most other similar brands. More nails means your weight is distributed more evenly, which not only makes it more comfortable, but also provides a more effective treatment triggering more acupressure points. I definitely saw an improvement in my sleep and tension when I started using this regularly. One thing to note, though, is that you have to buy the pillow separately - but that does mean you get to choose between a cushioned or more structured pillow design.

3. Best acupressure mat from a small business

Shika Wellbeing Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set Today's Best Deals £66.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + High quality + Comes with a pillow and travel bag Reasons to avoid - Only comes in 2 colours

Shika Wellbeing was first started as a result of the transformative power of acupressure in treating the brand founder's Spina Bifida. And their first product? This acupressure mat, of course.

"I noticed that many mats on the market were foam-based, which are not breathable, and used toxic glue spikes" says founder Bina Gungah, "this prompted me to create my own mat, which is of higher quality, using organic linen and cotton materials. The spikes are HIPS certified and heat-pressed, ensuring safety and effectiveness." Brilliant stuff. This mat comes with a pillow and carry case, making it excellent value for money, too.

4. Best luxury acupressure mat

Calm Elephant XL Acupressure Mat and Cushion Set Today's Best Deals £110.51 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes with loads of added extras + Luxurious gold design Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

If you're after an acupressure mat with all the bells and whistles - this is she. The XL-sized mat comes with an extra ergonomically designed lumbar back cushion, comfortable pillow, travel bag and a reflex zone mat for the feet - which can also be used as an extension of the massage pad. Yes, it's on the pricey side, but it's made using natural and sustainable materials, and the spikes are gold to top it all off.

5. Most intense acupressure mat

Shakti Premium Acupressure Mat Today's Best Deals £69 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium feel + Less spikes means it has a more powerful effect Reasons to avoid - The more intense feel might not be beginner-friendly

This acupressure mat comes in super highly rated, with a 4.6-star average rating from 1,443 reviews. Customers claim that it helps with back pain, regulates sleep and more. They love its chic design and how well-made it is.

Reviewers also say that this 'level 2' mat (which has fewer spikes for a more intense feel) is more powerful than other acupressure mats they've tried, so feels a little uncomfortable at first, but they have seen amazing improvements in aches and pains after sticking with it.

6. Best all-round acupressure mat

Yogi Bare Acupressure Massage Mat and Pillow Set Today's Best Deals £54.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + PVC and latex-free + Sustainably made + Affordable price point + Great quality and easy to use. Reasons to avoid - Black colourway can show dust more easily.

Last but by no means least, this is Senior Health Editor Ally Head's favourite acupressure mat and the one she uses religiously at home. From sustainable and eco-conscious brand Yogi Bare, it's brilliant for stimulating key pressure points while still offering gentle and pain-free pressure. It's PVC and latex-free, too, made from a firm cotton and foam. I love the cushioned pillow that it comes with, too, for neck stimulation and keeping you comfortable while you're using it (I normally lay it on my bed before going to sleep and read a chapter of my book).

What are the benefits of using an acupressure mat long and short term? Acupressure can help alleviate a whole host of pain issues, as Tannenberg points out, including; back and neck pain, muscle tension, headaches, insomnia and daily stress. It also helps to reduce blood pressure and improve blood circulation. Gungah agrees: “incorporating an acupressure mat into your daily routine offers numerous benefits” she says, “it is a completely natural way to relieve pain, reduce anxiety and stress, improve sleep quality, and boost both blood circulation and energy levels.”

How does using an acupressure mat help with chronic pain? Gungah uses acupressure to ease the chronic pain she feels as a result of Spina Bifida. “The results were remarkable” she says of the first time she tried an acupressure mat, claiming it “provided instant relief and relaxation. Incorporating the mat into my routine, along with meditation, significantly improved my sleep. Overall, my condition became more manageable, and my quality of life dramatically improved.”