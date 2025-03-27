The entire UK seems to be obsessed with saunas RN - 9 benefits to know about, if you're considering giving them a go

From rural wellness retreats to high-end swanky spas, it seems everyone is hopping on the sauna trend right now. Hot on the heels of the ice-bath craze, we appear to have gone full circle from Baltic to balmy, with all the cool girls raving about the sweat session's ability to relieve stress, reduce aches and pains and impart a dewy glow to the skin, among other benefits.

Never ones to overlook a legitimate benefit, the noise around saunas has piqued our interest. After all, we've been using saunas for hundreds of years, so there must be something in it - and the history of these wooden sweat rooms is truly fascinating.

"Saunas trace their roots back over 2,000 years to Finland, where they were originally built as small pits in the ground or wooden huts heated by burning wood," says Carlos Urrutigoity, general manager at luxury wellness members’ club Grey Wolfe. "These early saunas served not only for cleansing but also for giving birth, healing the sick, and even preparing the dead for burial. Indigenous Native American communities were also known to use heated stones and enclosed structures to create a space for purification and spiritual connection."

Alongside compelling anecdotal evidence of the benefits - no one can deny that warming our bones is especially appealing in the Northern Hemisphere at this time of year - the practice is science-backed too. Studies, such as this one, published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, suggest that the practice does indeed have potential health benefits. ranging from improving athletic performance to lowering stress levels.

With this in mind, keep scrolling as we deep dive into the expert-backed benefits of basking in dry heat - keep scrolling for everything you need to know. And while you're here, check out how our Senior Health Editor Ally got on when she tried an infrared sauna benefits or my honest sauna blanket review, plus check out our wellness guides to hypnotherapy, reiki healing and transcendental meditation, too.

Saunas are trending RN - 9 benefits you need to know about

What are saunas?

While there are many different types, when talking about saunas we generally think of a traditional Finnish hut, usually made from wood, where you pour water over hot stones to create steam.

"A sauna is a small room or building designed for heat therapy sessions aimed at relaxing, sweating, cleansing, and improving overall well-being," explains Dr Sophie Shotter, doctor, wellbeing expert and host of the podcast Age Well with Dr Sophie Shotter. "Typically heated between 70°C and 100°C, saunas induce sweating through dry or moist heat, facilitating physical relaxation and mental calmness, alongside a whole host of other health benefits."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A traditional Finnish sauna generally runs at around 80–100°C and is a dry heat with low humidity. An infrared sauna, by contrast, is cooler at 45 to 60°C and uses infrared light to heat the body directly, rather than the air.

Steam rooms - also known as Turkish Hammams - provide a moist heat of around 40 to 50°C with 100% humidity.

@keltieoconnor Everyones doing sauna so I thought i’d give it a go according to Andrew Huberman protocols. Here’s the advice i wish I could give my younger self about sauna ♬ Players DKJ Remix - Danny Johnson

Why are saunas so popular right now?

So, what's driving the rising interest in saunas at the moment? Much like other trends, it appreas to be the irrestistable combination of growing research and celebrity endorsement - A list fans include Jen An, Selena Gomez and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others.

"Saunas have seen a surge in popularity due to growing interest in wellness, longevity, and biohacking," shares GP, longevity expert and founder of HUM2N, Dr Mohammed Enayat. "As more research emerges supporting the health benefits of heat therapy, people are increasingly incorporating saunas into their daily routines, much like cold water therapy and other longevity enhancing practices. High-profile figures in health and fitness, including athletes and wellness influencers, have also contributed to the trend by highlighting sauna use as part of their recovery and performance protocols."

What are the benefits of saunas?

Despite their popularity in the wellness sphere, saunas offer benefits that extend way beyond the holistic.

1. They promise to improve your cardiovascular health

It's a bold claim, but studies show that regular sauna use is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular death.

"A 2018 study in JAMA Internal Medicine found that people who used saunas four to seven times per week had a 63% lower risk of sudden cardiac death and a 37% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease," shares Urrutigoity. "Heat exposure improves blood vessel function, lowers blood pressure, and enhances circulation, contributing to a healthier cardiovascular system."

2. And boost your longevity, too

Want to live longer? Then it might be time to try regular sauna bathing. "Saunas offer many research-based benefits," notes Dr Enayat. "Heat exposure promotes the release of heat shock proteins, which help protect cells from stress and may boost longevity."

3. Saunas promote relaxation and stress relief

While the accessibility of saunas is improving, with technology such as sauna pods and blankets, the reality is that most of us only use one if we're fortunate enough to go to a spa or a luxury gym - and relaxation is key. So, it would be remiss to leave this off the list of tangible sauna benefits; there's no doubt that if you can handle the heat, a sauna imbues a sense of calm and zen.

"Heat exposure triggers endorphin release, promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety," notes Urrutigoity. "Sauna use is also linked to lower cortisol levels, enhancing overall stress management."

4. Not to mention, promote recovery and even improved athletic performance

Athletes at all skill levels love a sauna. From elite competitors to regular runners, a dose of sweaty heat is great for reducing DOMS and overall muscle soreness and fatigue.

"Saunas can accelerate muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and alleviate joint and muscle pain," says Dr Enayat. "This makes them popular among athletes and those with chronic pain conditions."

5. Saunas can reduce chronic pain

As touched on above, heat from saunas can help to relieve the symptoms of chronic pain conditions, with studies showing their efficacy for alleviating lower back pain.

"Infrared saunas in particular can penetrate deep into muscle tissue, reducing inflammation and promoting tissue repair," notes Urrutigoity. "This study published in Clinical Rheumatology reported that regular infrared sauna use reduced pain and stiffness in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis."

6. Plus, improve your sleep quality

"Saunas can help us to fall asleep faster, as well as improve quality of sleep," says Sofia Strommer, behavioural scientist at ŌURA. "Following a session in the sauna, our body temperature cools, jump-starting melatonin production. This helps us fall asleep faster, and may lead to deeper, more restorative sleep - so much so that Oura Members recorded 14.9% more deep sleep after tagging a sauna session the day before."

7. They promise to eliminate toxins from the body

"Saunas also aid in detoxification by encouraging sweating, which helps eliminate toxins from the body," says Dr Enayat.

That said, if it's the elimination of toxins specifically that you're aiming for, experts suggest you are better off in an infrared sauna than a traditional steam type.

"Infrared saunas are often the preferred choice for hormone balance and detoxification, as they encourage a deeper sweat while maintaining a more comfortable temperature," explains fertility and hormone nutrition coach, Alexandria Smith. "Unlike traditional saunas, they use infrared light to heat the body directly rather than warming the surrounding air. This allows heat to penetrate deeper into the skin, promoting the release of toxins, heavy metals, and stored chemicals more effectively."

8. They boost your immune system

After a long winter, we're totally here for anything that ups our defences. "Regular sauna use offers numerous health and wellness benefits," agrees Dr Shotter. "Immune system support is a key benefit of regular sauna sessions, as they may boost immune function and improve resistance to illness."

9. Plus, they can improve your skin health

Last but not least, saunas are known for their aesthetic benefits, too. "Sauna use dilates pores, promotes clearer skin and improves skin health," notes Dr Shotter.

Call us shallow, but we're calling this a mental health benefit too - after all, who doesn't feel better with dewy, glowing skin?

Shop MC UK's go-to wellbeing essentials now:

Aesop Hand Wash £33 at Cult Beauty Bring the zen of the spa home with you by treating yourself to this luxurious hand wash from Aesop. Notes lavender, mandarin and rosemary are woody and herbaceous - in other words, deliciously relaxing and restorative.

Slip Silk Pillowcase with Scallop Edge £139 at Slip Another simple way to boost your wellbeing? Invest in your bedding. We're big fans of the brand Slip, a dermatologist-approved brand that promises to be the beauty secret of celebrity hairstylists, dermatologists and beauty experts.