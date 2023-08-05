Hot Pilates is trending - here's how it promises to boost muscle tone, metabolism, strength, and more

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been on TikTok recently, you'll likely have seen hot Pilates on your feed. Users swear by the session - quite literally your favourite flow in a heated room - for a range of benefits, from improved muscle tone and metabolism to better strength and endurance.

"Pilates is making a comeback," shares Pilates teacher and founder of Arvra Wellness Georgie Spurling. From mat and reformer Pilates, to the viral Pilates wall workout, search the hashtag on TikTok and you'll find thousands of videos totalling over 4.3 billion views.

Celebrities spanning Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles all swear by the many benefits of Pilates. That said, it's the hot iteration that's really having a moment right now.

Wondering what's so different about hot Pilates than, say, a regular or Reformer session? Good question. The latest twist on Pilates exercises has become a go-to for those who want a low impact workout that makes them sweat (a lot). While it isn't a new concept, hot Pilates was first developed in Las Vegas in 2009 by pro athlete Gabriella Walters. That's right - it's a fairly new form of the sweat session, meaning there's little research on the impact of hot Pilates and its benefits. So, we turned to the experts for the lowdown.

Want to know more about the hot Pilates hype? Here, qualified Pilates teachers share their thoughts on the workout of the moment.

Your guide to hot Pilates

What is hot Pilates?

Hot Pilates is the latest take on the traditional mind-body workout created by Joseph Pilates in the 1920s - but, it's not one for the faint-hearted says Abigail McLachlan, Pilates instructor and founder of East of Eden. “It’s a HIIT workout using Pilates principles in a heated room,” McLachlan explains. “You’ll get your heart rate up and sweat hard, but it’s a lot of fun and normally has a brilliant soundtrack, too.”

Eloise Skinner , an author and fitness instructor who teaches hot Pilates across London's Third Space clubs, adds: “It’s essentially a Pilates class in a heated room, anywhere between 32 and 35 degrees. It can be any style of Pilates too, for example, beginner, classical, dynamic or fundamental."

If hot Pilates has been around for a while, why the recent hype? "We’ve seen a rise in popularity for classes and workouts that people can’t easily replicate at home, and hot Pilates definitely falls into this category," McLachlan tells Marie Claire UK. "The heat offers something new to the more traditional mat Pilates classes and people are often attracted to new and challenging workout routines." Skinner agrees: "It can provide quite an intense, immersive experience."

10 benefits of hot Pilates

As with other types of Pilates, there are lots of benefits to this sweaty workout. "Most of the benefits of Pilates will be experienced whether the room is heated or not, and the main benefits span improved alignment, core stability and strength," explains Skinner.

McLachlan adds that hot Pilates could be considered more dynamic and so may improve your fitness quicker than a regular session. "It's more focused on building strength and endurance and can be more of a challenge," she says.

Other benefits to note: Those who practice hot Pilates will likely see increased flexibility, a greater focus on the breath, and an increased cardiovascular challenge, Skinner explains. They also might feel more in tune with the body-mind connection. "When you're hot, you tend to focus more on how your body is feeling which is great for the mindful elements of the Pilates practice," she goes on.

Many hot Pilates fans report it helps to boost metabolism and lose weight. As with any fat loss goals, nutrition is key but Spurling also points out that the type of workout you do will also determine how effective it is. "Every instructor and every workout is different, but if you want to boost metabolism, be sure to try strength-focused Pilates workouts". Why? Well, because strength training can help to increase resting metabolic rate by boosting lean muscle. As for weight loss, McLachlan adds that this is "primarily influenced by what you eat." She explains: "It's about burning more calories than you consume. In that sense exercise, hot Pilates can increase energy expenditure which can in turn contribute to weight loss when also combined with a calorie deficit."

Others suggest hot Pilates helps to reduce muscle tension and relieve aches and pains. "It might help to reduce muscle ache as the heat might allow muscles to relax, enabling a deeper stretch," says Skinner. "But, as with any pain, it's always best to check with your teacher and make sure you're not in pain when you're practising, or make any modifications as you need to."

"Pilates is one of the best ways to move and condition the body, and if you enjoy the heat then even better," says Spurling. However, she points out that just because a workout is trending doesn't mean it will be right for you. "Everyone is different and it depends what you enjoy, what fits into your life and what you thrive off. If you don't enjoy hot Pilates, don't feel like you need to do it."

3 Pilates routines to try tonight

While most stereotypical hot Pilates classes will need to be done in-studio, there's nothing stopping you from giving it a go when the weather's nice or you're on holiday to replicate that head.

Do note, though - Skinner warns that it's safer to practice with a teacher around given the risks of dehydration, exhaustion or overstretching.

Spurling agrees, adding: "If you're going to do hot Pilates, make sure you do it in a studio. The room needs to be around 35 degrees and you can't replicate that at home."

If you're new to Pilates and want to give a traditional flow a go before you head in studio, there are lots of Pilates workouts on YouTube to get you started before you take a trip to a hot studio. See our favourites below.

1. Nicole McPherson 20 minute full body flow

What? A short but spicy flow, this express Pilates workout is perfect for when you're short on time.

How long? 20 minutes.

2. Lilly Sabri's 20 minute full body flow

What? Try Lilly's Pilates workout for an intense 20 minute upper and lower body workout.

How long? 20 minutes.

3. Lottie Murphy's 30 minute full body flow

What? For general online Pilates classes, a Marie Claire UK favourite is Pilates instructor Lottie Murphy. She has beautiful practices with so many different options to try.

The below is a full-body mat Pilates workout that works the lower and upper body with options to take it up or down a level depending on your preference.

How long? 30 minutes.

Best products for hot Pilates

Sweaty Betty Pilates Sock 2 Pack £25 at Sweaty Betty Buy for: Best Pilates socks for reformer Pilates workouts Why I love them: Sweaty Betty's two-pack Pilates socks are made from a super-soft, breathable cotton. Thanks to the grip panel on the sole, I never have to worry about slipping when I'm working out on the reformer at the studio, or on a yoga mat in my living room. Yoga-Mad Pilates Resistance Ring with Double Handle £21.99 at Yoga Matters Best for: At-home Pilates workouts Why I love it: Adding a resistance ring into the mix helps me take my Pilates workout up a notch. This double handle ring is ideal for adding a twist to your at-home floor workouts, creating a little more resistance to support strength and stability training. Bala 1lb Ankle/Wrist Bangle Weights £49.95 at Beauty Bay Best for: At-home workouts Why I love it: Another way to spice up your at-home workouts, if you can't make it to a reformer Pilates class add ankle/wrist bangles into the mix. Bala's soft-silicone weights are adjustable with a velcro fastening and add 1lb (just under half a kg) of resistance.