I Tried Infrared Barre, an Intense Workout Promising Full-Body Burn – but the Biggest Benefit Wasn't to Do With Fitness

“What possessed me to wear full-length flares?,” I questioned myself midway through my second set of goblet squats in what felt like a furnace disguised as a fitness studio. The room was so hot, I half expected to see steam rising off my shoulders, and I couldn’t help but wonder if my activewear choices were conspiring against me. I was at "Infra Sculpt" at Psycle London - an infrared barre class promising a full-body burn under infrared light and, as it turned out, a surprisingly deep night’s sleep.

Heat-based workouts have been doing the rounds in the fitness space. From the heyday of Bikram yoga to contrast therapy and TikTok’s current infatuation with infrared Pilates, the fitness world is turning up the thermostat. In London, boutique studios are responding fast, rolling out sauna-style HIIT, infrared cycling, and now infrared-infused barre. The selling points go far beyond calorie burn: faster recovery, better circulation, glowing skin - and in my case, perhaps the best sleep I’d had in months.

Unsurprisingly, there's an interesting science behind the sweat. A recent study found that regular heat exposure can improve cardiovascular efficiency by increasing plasma volume and lowering resting heart rate - essentially giving your heart a mini workout even when you’re stretching. Meanwhile, a research paper reported that passive heat sessions post-training can speed up muscle recovery and reduce soreness by improving blood flow and oxygen delivery to fatigued tissue.

So it seems less surprising that infrared workouts - once niche and reserved for elite athletes - are becoming more mainstream and accessible. But what exactly is infrared barre, and why is the fitness set obsessed?

For my honest review, keep reading.

Infrared Barre is the Latest Workout Trend To Rise in Popularity... After Trying It, Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

What is Infrared Barre?

Infrared barre blends traditional barre technique, think Pilates-style pulses, micro-movements, and light resistance work, with warming, muscle-penetrating infrared light.

Maria Eleftheriou, Director of Concepts at Psycle, explains: “I created Infra Sculpt to combine strength, barre, and mat-based Pilates with the therapeutic benefits of infrared heat. After practising it consistently, I’ve noticed faster recovery, less post-workout soreness, and muscle tension that melts away almost immediately. I also sleep much more deeply on the days I train - there’s a real sense of release at the end of class.”

Unlike studios that simply crank up the ambient temperature with heaters, infrared light warms your body directly. As Eleftheriou says: “Infrared light heats the body directly rather than the air around you, so the warmth penetrates into the muscles and connective tissue. That makes it easier to mobilise joints and move with precision and control. It also stimulates circulation and promotes detoxification through gentle sweating, so it feels more therapeutic than punishing.”

The effect? A low-impact workout that feels less like a slog and more like a high-intensity sweat session.

What Are the Benefits of Infrared Barre?

1. Better recovery and less soreness

One of the first things people often notice is how little they ache afterwards. “Infrared light encourages vasodilation, which lowers blood pressure and helps the body shift into the parasympathetic rest-and-recover state after training,” Eleftheriou explains. “Combine that with slow, controlled barre and Pilates-inspired movements, and you create an extended cool-down effect that calms the nervous system. The result is less muscle tension, lower stress hormones and a deeper sense of relaxation - which is why so many of us experience more restful sleep after class.”

Katie Mant, co-founder of BON CHARGE, which makes red and near-infrared devices, explains that heat can aid recovery at a cellular level. “Near-infrared light penetrates deep into muscles and connective tissue, boosting circulation and oxygen delivery. This helps bring nutrients to working muscles while clearing waste that contributes to soreness. It also supports the energy centres of cells, helping them recover more efficiently.”

In simpler terms: less hobbling the next morning.

2. Deeper, more restorative sleep

Sleep was the post-class benefit that surprised me most - and I had company. “That’s one of the benefits that surprised even me when I first started prototyping the class,” Eleftheriou says. “Infrared light encourages vasodilation, which lowers blood pressure and helps the body shift into the parasympathetic ‘rest-and-recover’ state after training.”

Mant adds: “Infrared workouts create a deeply relaxing environment that can help the body shift out of a ‘fight-or-flight’ state and into a more relaxed, parasympathetic mode. Because infrared sessions don’t stimulate the nervous system in the same intense way as high-impact exercise, many people find they help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm that can support better sleep quality - especially in the evening.”

If, like me, you’re someone who wakes up at 3 am playing email drafts in your head, consider booking this class.

3. Improved circulation and energy

Beyond “feeling good,” consistent infrared training might actually enhance bodily efficiency. Terrence Mahon, elite endurance coach and spokesperson for CORE, says: “Heat training is unique because you don’t need to do it all day. All you need to do is just get in those heat sessions for 40–90 minutes a few times per week.

Compared to altitude training, it’s far more accessible and a cheaper alternative for the amateur athlete.” He adds that benefits can be maintained with occasional “top-up sessions”, meaning your weekly barre might boost your performance elsewhere, too.

4. The skin glow factor

Then there's the post-class glow. Mant explains: “Near-infrared light penetrates the skin to stimulate cellular activity, helping it stay firmer and more resilient. Far-infrared heat boosts circulation and encourages sweating, which can help clear the skin and leave it looking brighter and more luminous.”

Add improved tone and texture and you get a skincare-meets-workout hybrid.

Is Infrared Suitable for Everyone?

Like any trend involving extremes - heat, ice, fasting, HIIT - knowing your limits is crucial.

“Thermoregulation is highly individual, and therefore individual heat thresholds may vary for each person,” warns Brian Maiorano, elite endurance coach. “Heat training is only suitable for healthy individuals. Anyone with an illness or undergoing medical treatment should check with a doctor first. Too much heat can be dangerous, leading to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or in rare cases, heat stroke.”

He recommends drinking plenty of water before, during and after heat training to avoid dehydration.

Puck Alkemade, a physiologist working with CORE, explains that heat tolerance varies between people. “Genetics play a role, but the body can adapt. Regular endurance training makes you more heat-tolerant, and repeated exposure helps even more.” She adds, “Training in heat multiple times allows your body to adjust, making the effort feel easier and improving performance over time.”

Infrared barre might sound like a boutique gimmick - but the science is building. Between cellular recovery, circulation boost, and a glow that rivals a 5-star facial, the benefits seem to extend far beyond the studio. And if my first-hand experience is anything to go by, the real win happens after class: sinking into your pillow, warm, calm, and a little smug that you survived 45 minutes in a studio that felt like workout out on Mars.

I Tried Infra Sculpt, A Heat-Based Barre Workout at Pyscle London - The Sweat? Next level

Before the Class

I arrived at Psycle for Infra Sculpt on a grey London morning without fully realising that “infra” meant infrared heat. I’d seen studio photos tinted red on Instagram and assumed the glow was aesthetic flair. In fact, the heat is the point. It’s there to warm your muscles from the inside out, boosting mobility, aiding recovery - and yes, ratcheting up sweat.

I wore Adanola flares and a Vuori sports bra, topped with my lululemon Define jacket, which, as you can imagine, lasted all of sixty seconds. The moment I stepped into the studio, I realised it was warmer than I’d expected, like stepping off a plane in a heatwave. The instructor had promised greater flexibility, better recovery, and better sleep. I filed those promises mentally while we got started.

During the Class

Georgia started to seriously feel the heat in the second half of the infrared Barre class (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

The format was classic barre with a Psycle twist, following a routine using small weights that involved a cycle of pulses and holds. It wasn’t unfamiliar. But the heat turned every move sharper, every micro-pulse more demanding. Within minutes, I was soaked (and sweating in places I didn’t know you could sweat). My contact lenses blurred as SPF dripped into them, leaving me squinting during a set of squats. Note to self: skip the skincare and lenses next time.

Still, as I adjusted, the warmth became strangely supportive. Moves felt smoother, my muscles looser, and the stiffness in my hips disappeared. It was almost meditative - like barre in a sauna. The challenge was sustaining momentum while trying not to clock-watch.

After the Class

I walked out of the studio red as a tomato, drenched in sweat and fired up. My skin had a post-facial glow (thank you, sweat). My nerves felt settled, as though my nervous system had gently shifted into low gear. That night, the instructor’s promise came true: I slept deeply - the kind of sleep I hadn’t had in months.

By morning, I expected soreness to hit. But there was hardly any. My body felt light, supple, quietly content. Infrared classes may not become my daily habit, but as a reset, especially during colder or busy stretches, they’re something I might revisit. You leave feeling somehow purified, wrung out in the best possible way.

Next time, I’ll skip the flares.

