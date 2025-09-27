This Exercise is Hailed as Even Better Than a Plank for Core Strength – I Tried the Hover for a Week and, Wow

There's no doubt that the plank is an elite core (even full-body) bodyweight move, working strength, stability and endurance in one fell swoop. But there's a new kid on the core strength block, and it's coming for the plank's crown: the hover.

Now, for the sake of clarity, let's address (quickly - more on this below) what the move entails, for those who haven't come across it, as there's more than one iteration of the exercise. Some people take it to mean hovering in a four-point kneel, but for the purposes of this article, we're referring to a forearm hover, with dips to the floor for added spice.

So, semantics aside, what's the deal with a plank hover? Well, the experts note that it takes a plain vanilla plank and ups the ante by adding an element of movement. And while there's little research specifically on the benefits of the hover move, it's fairly safe to assume that all the good stuff we associate with a standard plank also applies to the plank hover: we're talking deep core engagement, improved stability, endurance and even, according to this 2024 study (published in the European Journal of Sports Science), enhanced respiratory function - not to be sniffed at, then.

I've long had a love/hate relationship with a plank, a move that looks so simple, yet (quickly) feels so tough. Given that my upper body strength is, let's say, a work in progress, would taking it closer to the ground help, or am I destined for another week of failure (also called progression, am I right?) Keep scrolling to find out how I got on, but while you're here, do check out our guides to the best deep core moves, the best static core exercises, and the best advanced standing core workouts, here. Plus, don't skip our guides to how effective planks are , the four most effective types of plank , the reverse plank variation, and the Copenhagen plank , here.

Plank hovers are hailed as superior to a standard plank for boosting core strength and endurance - so I tried one every day for a week

What is a plank hover?

We've touched on this above, but for the sake of clarity, let's see what the experts have to say.

"The plank hover is a dynamic variation of the traditional plank," shares Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "Instead of holding completely still, you start in a forearm plank position and then slowly and gently lower your body a few centimetres towards the floor before returning to the starting position. The movement is small and controlled, almost like you’re hovering above the ground, hence the name, plank hover. This small and subtle motion activates your core muscles in a slightly different way than a traditional plank and challenges your stability."

The reason for that extra element of difficulty? It's all about time under tension, aka, how long your muscles are working for. "The micro-movement of hovering adds time under tension, which intensifies muscle activation without changing the exercise drastically," notes Lucie Cowan, master trainer at Third Space. "Plank hovers take a traditional and known effective core exercise and add extra challenge in a safe, controlled way."

What are the benefits of a plank hover?

We get it: there are a myriad of core moves out there, so why should you choose a plank hover? Let us count the ways.

1. They boost core activation and engagement

First up has to be the plank hovers' number one pro: it'll engage your core like (almost) no other move. Quick anatomy lesson here: our core is made up of both larger muscles (such as those well-known abs and obliques) and smaller, stabiliser muscles that form our deep core. To achieve (and maintain) true core strength, you're going to want to perform moves that challenge both of these.

And - you guessed it - this is where the plank hover shines. Any movement that calls for an element of stability will recruit all the core muscles, whether big or tiny.

"The subtle shift or hover in the plank promotes increased core activation when compared with a move like a crunch or sit up," notes Cowan. "As well as recruiting the superficial core, it requires the deep stabilising muscles (like the transverse abdominis and obliques) to fire continuously too."

2. They improve both strength and endurance

We love a multi-faceted move because, frankly, who has the time for a one-trick pony in their exercise regime? So, when we tell you that a plank hover will work both strength and endurance in one fell swoop, we know you're going to be as into it as we are.

How does a simple static hold do this? Well, you've seen above that you'll be activating the entire core (which includes hips and glutes as well as abs, FYI), so that's the strength box ticked. But you're also adding in that all-important time under tension too, which, over time, helps build endurance - not to mention the mental resilience required to push through the pain.

"The up and down motion of a plank hover intensifies the challenge," shares Clift. "It keeps your muscles under tension for longer, which can improve strength endurance."

3. They build body awareness and control

But unlike some other core moves, strength and endurance aren't all you'll gain from mastering a plank hover. All that concentration you'll focus into maintaining your hold actually has an important function: it improves body awareness, which, put simply, means you're more tuned in to how your body feels and moves.

Why is this important? Better body awareness translates to reduced risk of injury, strains and sprains, and makes functional movements feel easier, too.

"Plank hovers are also excellent for improving body awareness and control, which carries over into other functional movements," agrees Clift.

4. They enhance posture

All core moves, performed correctly, carry major gains for our posture. The core is responsible for supporting the spine; think of it as internal scaffolding. The stronger the support, the more upright and solid your stance will be. In fact, studies show that core moves not only improve posture, but they can also help prevent lower back pain, often associated with poor posture.

"Plank hovers absolutely have better posture carryover," notes Cowan. "By training the deep core and stabilisers, plank hovers support upright posture and spine alignment in daily life."

5. They work shoulder and back strength and stability

And the strength gains of a plank hover aren't limited to the core, either. "Plank hovers will improve shoulder and back stability," says Cowan. "Because you’re not just holding still, your shoulders, scapula, and upper back muscles have to adapt to tiny adjustments, making them stronger and more stable."

How to do a plank hover with good form

As always, the key to banking those benefits is to make sure your form is on point. Clift advises the following steps:

Start by setting yourself in a high plank position, with your shoulders directly over your wrists and your body forming a straight line from head to your heels.

Engage your core by drawing your belly button in towards your spine.

From here, lower one forearm at a time down to the ground so you’re in a forearm plank, then press back up to your starting high plank position.

Make sure you move slowly and with control, rather than letting momentum take over.

Your hips should stay level throughout the move, and you should avoid twisting or letting one side drop as you transition between positions.

Think of it as shifting your weight evenly while keeping your body aligned.

Breathing is also important - exhale as you push back up, and inhale as you lower down.

Plank / Hover - YouTube Watch On

Who is a plank hover best for?

While there's no doubt that the plank is a highly accessible move, plank hovers are a step up in terms of challenge, so aren't the best place to start for beginners. That said, if you're confident you can hold a standard plank with good form, it might be time to level up.

"Plank hovers are suitable for anyone who has already mastered the basics of a traditional plank and wants to take their core training to the next level," advises Clift. "They’re particularly beneficial for anyone who wants to build strength and stability for sports or everyday movements that require balance and coordination. Because they challenge the shoulders and lower back as well, they’re a great option for athletes, avid gym goers, and those who spend long hours sitting and want to strengthen their posture supporting muscles."

I tried a plank hover every day for a week - here are my honest thoughts

Days one to three

It's no secret that I love a fitness challenge, and none more so than one I can do in the comfort of my own home. The plank hover ticks all my boxes: it's simple, quick (no lengthy warm-ups or cool-downs required) and effective. Suffice to say, I was excited to get cracking. However, strength is nothing if not a great leveller: (as usual) I might have got just slightly ahead of myself before the challenge even really got going.

Rolling out my yoga mat on day one, I'm already idealising how long I'll be in my hover, and as I come to the end of a spicy strength workout, I have no qualms about attempting the instructor's two-minute plank. I mean, I'm strong, so how hard can 120 seconds be?

Reader, I think you can guess what happened next: I was well and truly humbled. Turns out, two minutes is excruciatingly lengthy, and, no big surprise, I didn't manage it. Just 20 seconds in, my core was burning, my arms were shaking, and my heart rate had skyrocketed - who knew it was going to be this tough?

It's safe to say that on day two, I approached my plank hover with a degree more trepidation, and I was determined to focus on my form rather than the time. It's so easy when we're being competitive (it's me, hi) to allow technique to slide, but in fact, you'll reap more rewards from a shorter, quality hold than a longer one with poor form.

Specifically, I concentrate on keeping my shoulders back and down, and my core engaged while maintaining a neutral spine - all easier said than done, once that dreaded shake and burn kicks in.

As expected, polishing up my form made the move feel even harder. However, I realised that this could also have been down to the fact that I hadn't warmed up: while beforehand, I didn't think it was necessary, it turns out I was wrong.

So, on day three, I resolved to do things by the book. Starting off with a super spicy barre class, I reluctantly dropped into my hold, already sweaty and shaking. But call it a coincidence, I did feel slightly stronger and was able to maintain my form better - in particular, I noticed my shoulders feeling steady and stable, rather than climbing up my back or hoiking towards my ears.

Days one to three, and Anna is taking the challenge in her stride. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Days four to seven

Always my preferred challenge days, the second half of the week was (marginally!) more successful than the first, kicked off by a slightly speedier than usual run. Now, I'm not saying my plank hovers are making me run faster, but I'm also not not saying that - and the pros agree.

"If you practice plank hovers consistently, you can expect improvements in core strength, endurance, and stability within a few weeks," notes Clift. "You may also notice better posture, less lower back discomfort, and improved performance in exercises like squats, deadlifts, or even running."

Results: banked. High on endorphins, day four leaves me buzzing as I round off my run with a whopping 90-second hold.

True to form, though, day five hits a little differently. Even my Oura ring tracker is telling me I need to take things easy, and what felt simple only yesterday seems like a mountain to climb today. But such is building strength and endurance: the path isn't (and nor should it be) linear. I do still manage to complete the move, but I know I need to listen to my body, and give it time to recover - something Clift endorses. "Doing plank hovers every day may not be necessary to see results," he cautions. "Like any exercise, your muscles need time to recover, so including plank hovers two to three times per week as part of a varied core routine is usually more effective than doing them daily."

After a good night's rest, I'm feeling revived and ready to go again, come days six and seven - and just in time. Do I manage my target of a two-minute plank? Well, no, but that's not to say that I haven't banked some benefits, both physically and mentally. While a week is likely not quite long enough for any truly noticeable physical changes, let's not forget that I've run, but above all, I feel I've really worked on my mindset.

I know that my negative self-talk holds me back when I'm running, and holding the plank was a great opportunity to challenge my thinking and attempt to reframe my internal narrative. I really had to dig deep, at times, not to give up and flop onto my mat, and I truly think that this has payoffs that extend way beyond my workouts.

While she admits that she really had to dig deep, at times, Anna reckons the plank hover had payoffs that extended way beyond her workouts. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

