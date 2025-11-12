Bye, Bye, Planks: Top Pros Reckon the Dragon Flag Is the Ultimate Core Move to Master

Crushed your crunches, smashed through sit-ups and primed a plank? Then the dragon flag move could be your next core-strengthening challenge. Hailed as the ultimate exercise for building complete core strength, stability and endurance, it's not an exercise for the faint-hearted.

We'll cover exactly what the move entails below, but for now, suffice it to say that experts concur: the dragon flag is one of the most advanced core exercises out there, meaning you'll need significant strength across the entire mid-section before even thinking about trying it.

As for why it's worth it, bragging rights aside, we know that a strong core is the foundation of pretty much every move we make, whether that's in the gym or simply going about our everyday lives.

While research on the dragon flag move specifically is lacking, there's a welath of scientific studies consistently confirming the importance of good core strength: this 2025 study, published in the BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation journal reveals the importance of core training for overall athletic performance, while others (like this study, from the journal Sports Open Medicine) point to the importance of a strong and stable mid-section for counteracting aches and pain associated with a sedentary lifestyle (read: sitting at a desk all day).

And we also know we're not alone in loving a specific, measurable challenge when it comes to our strength training - planks, squats, hollow body holds, you name it, we've tried it - there's pretty much nothing that beats the feeling of achieving a physical goal.

With this in mind, we bring you everything you need to know about the dragon flag move: keep scrolling for all the details. But in the meantime, you might be interested in our guides to the most effective core moves of all time, the best deep core exercises, the best home core workouts and the benefits of a strong core, here.

Top pros are calling it the ultimate core move to master: here's why the dragon flag exercise is worth your time

What is the dragon flag core move?

Let's start at the beginning and take a look at what the dragon flag move entails.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The dragon flag is a bodyweight movement of two phases," explains Samantha Cubbins, strength and conditioning coach and lifting club manager at Gymshark. "You start by lying on your back and gripping a sturdy surface behind your head up by your ears. In the first phase, use your core as a powerhouse to lift your entire body from below your shoulders, up from the ground, keeping your torso straight like a plank. Once your body is lifted, then you slowly lower yourself with control without touching the floor, hovering your lower body, until you raise your body again."

More on how to perform the move below, but for now, know that this is an intense, advanced core move - so there's absolutely no shame in working up to it (trust us: we've tried it, and failed!)

Who invented the dragon flag move?

Watch a video of someone attempting the dragon flag exercise and you'll realise how it's earned its unusual moniker: your body should look like a flag being raised and lowered.

"Bruce Lee is widely credited for inventing the move, as part of his legendary martial arts practice," shares James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym. "Still regarded as the ultimate test of core power, he's believed to use the dragon flag exercise to develop and challenge his bodily control."

What are the benefits of the dragon flag core move?

1. It's a full body move

Even just a cursory glance at the exercise shows this one is about so much more than just core strength.

"While the move strengthens the entire core, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and deep stabilisers, it also engages your lats, glutes, and even shoulders," notes Cubbins.

2. It builds endurance and stability

"The dragon flag is an intense and precise exercise that's not just about strength, but about control, too," shares Cubbins. "Every inch you lower your body, your abs, lats, and hip flexors are working in perfect harmony, and you're challenging stability as well."

3. It improves balance and body awareness

All core moves help enhance balance and posture, as our mid-section is quite literally our centre of gravity. When our balance is challenged, the core muscles kick in to rectify any wobbles and stabilise the body - and trust us, your balance will be challenged with the dragon flag.

"The dragon flag move helps to improve body awareness, spinal stability, and overall strength," says Cubbins.

4. It boosts athletic performance

"Since the dragon flag exercise engages your glutes and lower back, it improves general body coordination and stability throughout your midsection," notes Bickerstaff. "As a result, you’ll notice an improvement in your athletic performance, particularly in endurance or strength-based training."

How to do the dragon flag core move with good form

Form and technique is key at any time, but never more so than when you're trying a new, or more advanced exercise. Trust us: you don't want to rush headlong into this move. Cubbins recommends the following steps:

Lie on your back and grip a sturdy surface behind your head. Ideally, this will be a bench or squat rack.

Press your shoulders into the ground.

Lift your legs and hips into the air, keeping your body straight from shoulders to feet.

Lower slowly with control, resisting gravity, until your body almost touches the ground. Don't arch your back!

Repeat while maintaining tension in your core and lats.

Rushing the movement is the fastest way to lose form and risk injury, so make sure to focus on control, not speed.

Dragon Flag Tutorial #dragonflag #core #abs #abworkout #corechallenge - YouTube Watch On

Who is the dragon flag core move best for?

If you've read this far, you won't be surprised to learn that the experts don't advise starting out your strength journey with this move.

"Beginners can work toward the dragon flag with progressive steps, but realistically, this exercise is most suited for advanced core enthusiasts or anyone with a solid foundation in bodyweight training," says Cubbins. "If you’re just starting out, don’t be discouraged, as everyone has to start somewhere and progressions or modifications exist for a reason."

That said, if you're confident in your abilities, the exercise is a great way to test out exactly how strong your core really is - and the sense of achievement you'll feel if and when you nail the move is reward enough.

Shop MC UK's go-to strength training kit now: