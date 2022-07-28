Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Shop her favourites, alongside our health ed's top picks, too.

If, like us, you’ve been eagerly awaiting the next photos from J Lo and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon, then you’ll be pleased to hear that, alongside that gorgeous Reformation dress which has flown off shelves, she was recently spotted out and about in her go-to fit kit, too.

Judging by the time stamp, she was last seen out in the dark reptile print leggings (below) shortly before she jetted off to Paris for their romantic break – although she might be working out while away, each to their own.

J Lo been a fitness icon for decades, long passionate about exercise motivation, building a body for life and following a healthy lifestyle. She’s always been a dancer and kept fit with circuit and high intensity interval training workouts – not to mention the years of performing dance routines and songs on stage to crowds of thousands.

There’s a clear theme with her go-to fit kit – it’s high quality but also very patterned. One of her go-to brands is Niyama Sol – she shared an Instagram photo back in 2021 wearing the brand alongside the hashtag #whentheleggingsmakethebootylookgood. (The post got a casual 4 million likes).

Here at MC, we’re fans of investing in good quality workout gear that makes you feel great and inspires you and makes you want to workout, too. Below, we’ve rounded up our favourite patterned gym leggings for you, all from brands that have been sweat tested by our very own Health Editor Ally Head.

Patterned gym leggings: Shop the trend made popular by J Lo

Serpent Barefoot – £78 | Niyama Sol

These are J Lo’s actual patterned gym leggings, we repeat: these are J Lo’s actual gym leggings. Need we say more? These are the only tights in the round-up we haven’t sweat-tested ourselves – that said, if they’re good enough for the queen of fitness… well, we imagine they’ll be sweat-wicking, bum supporting, and squat proof. View Deal Let’s Move snake-print recycled stretch leggings – £78 | Varley

I love the Varley leggings – they’re a higher price point but they last forever and are a similar quality to lululemon leggings. They’re flattering, nipping you in at the waist without cinching too hard, and sweat-wicking, too, good for all kinds of workouts. Cons: They don’t have pockets, so make sure you’ve got a gym bag or bum bag to hand for your belongings. View Deal

Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings – was £85.00 , now £34.00 | Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty leggings are always great – sculpting, supportive, and performance-focused without scrimping on style, either – and these yoga leggings don’t disappoint. They’re super soft and, while I found that they’re not great for sweatier, high-intensity workouts like HIIT or circuits, they’re great for lower-intensity sessions like Pilates or Barre. View Deal

High Waist 7/8 Enduro Bamboo Leggings – was £55 , now £27.50 | BAM

I’m a fan of BAM – funky workout leggings with sustainability at the forefront of their business model (they’re a B Corp – what’s not to love?). These leggings in particular are sweat-wicking, stylish, and soft-as-you-like thanks to the Bamboo material. I love the tropical print, too. View Deal

Yoga Essentials Print – £43 | Adidas

These Adidas leggings are a great all-rounder – while designed for yoga, they’re sweat-wicking enough for sweatier sessions, too, and have a high-waisted design to offer maximum support. Do note, though: they’re a three-quarter length, so not for those who need a longer leg fit. View Deal