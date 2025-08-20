Chair Yoga is Trending - 7 Simple Workout Moves That Boost Core Strength, Mobility and Longevity

The ancient mind-body practice of yoga has long been lauded as one of the best low-impact exercises you can do for your mind and body. And it’s easy to see why. From boosting your strength, flexibility and balance to improving sleep quality and busting stress, the health benefits of yoga extend way beyond the mat. But is it still possible to reap these rewards if you swap your mat for a chair? Well, thanks to the best chair yoga workout moves, no one has to go without.

As its name gives away, the simple yet surprisingly oh-so-effective practice of chair yoga is the art of performing your traditional poses with the assistance of a seat. And right now, if Google stats are anything to go by, there are between 1,000 and 10,000 average searches conducted on this topic each month.

So why is this yoga variation so popular? "Chair yoga is so popular right now because there are more and more people working remotely and from desks," Nicole Wood, Master Trainer at YogaSix, notes. "People sit all day for their job, they sit when they eat and watch TV or read a book, they sit when they drive in their car, or take the bus or train - people’s bodies are in the same position for numerous hours out of the day," Wood notes. "Weaving in a handful of chair yoga postures throughout your day can offer up so many benefits if you sit for your job!".

Chair yoga is also popular amongst the senior community and those with mobility issues. "It is easily accessible and inclusive to most bodies and abilities," Wood highlights. "All you need is a chair!".

So, whether you're at the beginning of your yoga journey, currently recovering from an injury, or spend most of your day sitting, we asked yogis to list the best chair yoga workout moves to complete throughout your day-to-day.

7 best chair yoga moves to try that experts rate

What is chair yoga?

“Chair yoga is a gentle, modified form of yoga that’s practised while either sitting on a chair or using it for support,” explains Elyce Neuhauser , yoga expert at Yoga-Go . “It adapts traditional yoga poses so they can be done safely and comfortably without the need to get down on the floor,” she adds.

Like traditional yoga, it emphasises stretching and flexibility, strength and balance, as well as mindful breathing techniques.

What are the benefits of chair yoga?

The good news is that the benefits of chair yoga are very similar to the benefits of traditional yoga. For example, this type of yoga practice can improve flexibility through gentle stretching of muscles and joints, and it can work to ease stiffness and reduce discomfort (we’re looking at you, desk workers !).

“Chair yoga also supports better balance by strengthening the core and lower body,” Neuhauser says. “The focus on mindful breathing helps lower stress levels and may even improve sleep quality. In fact, studies show that regular yoga practice before bed can increase total sleep time by nearly two hours.”

Additionally, Neuhauser notes that yoga in any form (including a practice completed on a chair) can support healthy circulation and help regulate blood pressure. "This makes it a well-rounded option for overall wellness," she says.

But the long list of benefits doesn't stop there. Chair yoga is the gift that keeps on giving, as its super lower-impact design can also help those with mobility issues. According to research , this form of yoga can help improve the functional fitness and daily life activity scores of those with knee osteoarthritis. A further study found that chair yoga may also be beneficial in improving mobility and reducing fear of falling, especially for older adults.

Who is chair yoga best for?

“Most people assume chair yoga is solely for older people needing a more gentle pace," Monique Fryer, a certified yoga teacher with over twenty years of experience, says. "And yes, it’s great for anyone wanting to avoid the excess effort of getting up from the floor or straining their joints." But, as Fryer highlights, "It’s also a great way to get more movement daily for the office worker needing to ease out stiffness and get a sense of calm.”

This form of yoga can also be the perfect place for beginners to start. "The slow, seated asanas help people connect with their breathing and movements gradually, making it easier to transition to other types of yoga over time," Neuhauser flags. "Additionally, seated asanas also make it easier to focus on breathing, helping individuals build a strong foundation before progressing to more complex poses or traditional yoga movements," Neuhauser says.

Plus, chair yoga can be great for the time-poor. "One of the greatest advantages of chair yoga is its convenience, as you only need a chair and roughly ten to fifteen minutes to fit some effective exercise into your day," adds Neuhauser.

7 of the best chair yoga workout moves, chosen by yogis

1. Cat-cow

What? Essentially, this is the classic cat-cow yoga pose, but it's just completed on a chair instead of the mat.

Why? "This is great for encouraging better spine flexibility," Fryer says. "When I teach this to my clients, I challenge them to go very slowly, as that helps to get to tighter, quieter spots along the back."

How long? Try eight to ten reps.

Exercises - Seated Cat and Cow - YouTube Watch On

2. Seated eagle arms

What? This pose involves stacking one elbow on top of the other and bringing the forearms towards each other.

Why? "This works to release tension in the neck, shoulders, and upper back," Fryer flags.

How long? Pause in the shape for a few breaths and then switch sides.

Seated Eagle Arms - YouTube Watch On

3. Lean backs

What? This move will see you sit on the edge of a chair, with your feet firmly planted on the ground and a straight back. You'll then use your core to 'lean' back before returning to the start position.

Why? "This will improve stability and your posture," Fryer notes.

How long? Repeat a few times.

Lean Backs (seated) - YouTube Watch On

4. Seated twists

What? This involves lengthening your spine, bringing your hand to the left thigh or outside of the left knee, and gently turning your core and gaze to look over your right shoulder.

Why? "This offers a lovely stretch for your spine, helping your digestion and improving your spinal flexibility," Fryer says. "Twisting poses can also have a calming effect."

How long? Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

Seated Abdominal Twist Exercise - YouTube Watch On

5. Heel raises

What? Also known as calf raises, the idea is to lift both heels and lower both heels slowly and with control. You can either stand up and use the back of the chair for support or do a seated version.

Why? "Everybody needs this," Fryer says. "Strengthening your calves will improve ankle and lower leg mobility. Whether that’s to climb steps with more ease or prevent running injuries."

How long? Eight to ten reps.

Seated Heel Raises - YouTube Watch On

6. Chair warrior II

What? This is a variation of the traditional Warrior II pose, but instead of standing on your legs, which will be in a wide stance, you'll be sitting on a chair for extra support.

Why? "This is good because it helps open the hips, increasing mobility," Wood notes. "It also promotes spinal alignment and strengthens the core."

How long? Eight to ten reps.

Chair Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) - YouTube Watch On

7. Chair Forward Bend

What? If you've tried out yoga before, you've probably come across the standing forward fold, which involves standing with your feet hip-width apart and 'folding' forward. This version is similar; however, it's completed on a chair.

Why? "This is good because it reduces tension in the back, shoulders, and legs," Wood says. "It encourages blood flow, providing a boost in energy and clarity."

How long? Eight to ten reps.

Seated Forward Bend Chair Stretch - YouTube Watch On

Shop Marie Claire UK's chair yoga kit:

