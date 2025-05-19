I’ve Struggled With Back Pain for *Years* - but Experts Say These 6 Gentle Exercises Could Seriously Help

I'm turning 28 in a few weeks, which means I've officially been struggling with debilitating back pain for over half of my life.

After a scoliosis and tethered spinal cord diagnosis at the age of 11, my years-long journey with doctors, physiotherapists, and surgeons began. Along the way, I experienced severe muscle spasms, spent months in a wheelchair, and had two surgeries: a fairly small one to untether my spinal cord and relieve the tension in my lower back and hamstrings, and one major operation to install metal rods and correct my spine's curvature.

Despite a smooth recovery with the help of my physical therapist, as I've gotten older and settled into a mostly home-based job as a writer and editor, those pinches of pain and tense lower back muscles have become more noticeable again. Sitting on the train to London or at my desk for more than a couple of hours causes discomfort, and high-impact activities like running or HIIT workouts can be excruciating.

While my case is somewhat extreme, according to this 2021 study, one in six adults in England experiences back pain. So actually, my daily back pain means I'm far from alone.

Luckily, there are plenty of gentle movements that can easily be done at home, and without much equipment. The best back pain exercises are simple yet effective, can relieve tension, improve fitness and wellbeing, and help reintroduce physical activity in the lives of those who struggle with traditional workouts, myself included.

But before we dive in, a disclaimer: If you’ve recently had a spinal surgery, injured your back, or have been experiencing back pain for a month or more, book an appointment to consult with your GP before trying any of these.

While you're at it, don't miss our guides to the best lower back pain exercises, Pilates for back pain exercises, and yoga for lower back pain moves, too.

Keen to try some exercises for back pain? Your expert led guide

What is an exercise for back pain?

Exercises for back pain are simple, repetitive movements that draw from a variety of disciplines, and can involve a mix of familiar recovery stretches, popular yoga poses, or even Pilates moves.

The most important factors are keeping the core engaged to take pressure off the back and build strength, maintaining a neutral spine to avoid placing further strain on the area, and ensuring that each movement provides a sense of relief, rather than pushing your body to its limits.

"An exercise for back pain is stabilising and non-threatening to the nervous system," physical therapist and creator of the LYT Method Lara Heimann says. "It should avoid triggering pain, and instead create a sense of internal support, ease, and alignment."

"A gentle exercise for back pain should be intentional, not intense," Dr Devin Trachman from Physical Therapy Central adds. "They are about restoring mobility, control, and supporting alignment with the goal being to reduce tension and tightness, and retrain your body to move better."

What are the benefits of trying exercises for back pain?

There are plenty of perks that come with including exercises for back pain relief in your routine - and aside from the obvious, experts say some of the main benefits of gentle back exercises are increased strength, easier movement, and an improved ability to bend, lift, and twist in day-to-day life.

"Incorporating back exercises into a routine can improve mobility and posture, reduce tension, and relieve discomfort," physical therapist and Balanced Body Educator Lindy Royer says. "Some stretching moves also include a strength component, which has been shown to support back health."

Even those who don't experience back pain can enjoy the benefits of increased flexibility, improved posture, and, according to a 2017 Oxford study, can potentially prevent pain in the future.

Do exercises for back pain really work?

When you pick the right exercises for your specific type of back pain and practice them on a regular basis, they can be incredibly effective in providing relief, making everyday activities easier, and decreasing flare-ups moving forward.

"When done correctly, consistently, and with proper guidance from a physical therapist, the best exercises for back pain will change the trajectory of your pain & improve your life," Dr Trachman says. "These exercises should always be personalised and tailored to individual needs."

Who are back pain exercises best for?

Because they're low-impact, have many variations, and require little to no equipment, back exercises are great for almost everyone. They're suitable for nearly every age and fitness level, and can also be modified to help build up strength at a more gradual pace.

"These exercises are best for people with desk-bound lifestyles, post-partum individuals regaining core stability, athletes recovering from overuse, and anyone experiencing mild to moderate, non-traumatic back discomfort," Heimann explains.

As long as your back pain isn't being caused by an untreated injury or recent surgery, exercises for back pain can help.

6 best exercises for back pain to try

1. Pelvic Tilt

What? This is a gentle rocking exercise that involves using your core to tuck your pelvis and set your spine in a neutral position.

Why? For those who are new to the concept and feeling of a neutral spine, this movement is a great starting point. "This exercise teaches awareness of pelvic neutrality, activates the transverse abdominis, and is completely safe for beginners," Heimann says.

How long? Hold each tilt for ten seconds, and repeat 10-20 times.

How to do a pelvic tilt lying down - YouTube Watch On

2. Dead Bug (with variation)

What? This gentler variation of the dead bug exercise is performed with the support of a wall and calls for smaller foot and leg lifts.

Why? The core strength dead bugs build makes them an ideal choice for those experiencing lower back pain. "It challenges the core in a spine-safe position," Dr Trachman says. "Dead bugs are great for retraining deep abdominal muscles without straining the low back."

How long? Up to three sets, with twelve reps on each side.

Dead Bug Variation on Wall - YouTube Watch On

3. Cat-Cow

What? Commonly practised in yoga classes, this exercise involves slowly curling and arching your back while on all fours.

Why? Both Royer and Dr Trachman swear by this popular move to encourage flexibility and relieve pressure. " It mobilises the entire spine and brings a gentle stretch to the back and abdominal wall," Dr Trachman says. "Plus, it’s calming."

How long? Five to eight cycles between each pose, finishing with child's pose for 60 to 90 seconds.

All About Cat-Cow | Breathe Flow Be with Sharron Lynn - YouTube Watch On

4. Hip Hinges

What? This standing exercise is similar to a squat. It calls for slightly bent legs, a tucked pelvis, and a straight spine, which should all be maintained while bending from the hips.

Why? Replicating the everyday movements of bending down to pick up an item or sitting in a chair, this exercise encourages good posture and lifting with leg and core strength. "Hip hinges help to reinforce bending from the hips instead of the back, which is essential for reducing strain during daily activities," Heimann says.

How long? Aim for three sets of ten to 15 reps.

How and Why to Hip Hinge - YouTube Watch On

5. Telescope/Pinwheel

What? While lying on one side with your legs bent and stacked, head supported, and bottom arm extended out in front of you, extend your top arm to sit on your bottom arm. Slowly bring your top arm across your chest or over your head to open up your chest with a spinal twist, and your arms reaching in each direction.

Why? This exercise is a great way to build mobility and flexibility in your back and can help relieve points of pressure or discomfort along your spine.

How long? Three to five reps on each side.

Increasing Mobility with Pinwheel - YouTube Watch On

6. Wall and Floor Angels

What? While lying with your back flat to the floor (or standing with your back against the wall once you're comfortable), with legs bent and feet hip-width apart, create a 90-degree angle with your arms at shoulder height. Slowly straighten your arms above your head and then back down, making sure they maintain contact with the wall or floor.

Why? Ideal for building up chest and shoulder mobility, Royer recommends this move for those struggling with mid to upper back pain or anyone looking to improve their overall posture.

How long? Eight to ten reps.

Angels (Wall or Floor Angels) – Step-by-Step Guide - YouTube Watch On

Should I exercise my back if it hurts? If you struggle with moderate, chronic back pain, gentle exercises can help to relieve symptoms and reduce day-to-day flare-ups. But if you're recovering from an injury or surgery, or performing an exercise aggravates pain instead of alleviating it, stop and consult your GP or physical therapist.