We used to think that it was only genetics and childhood experiences that shaped the health and function of our brains. As for the idea that what we eat could influence our grey matter? Well, that wasn't even considered.

Fast forward to 2026, however, and brain-tailored nutrition is the buzz phrase on every wellness expert's lips. The idea of cognitive fitness is huge, right now, as we become ever more aware of how intricately connected our bodies and minds are.

But it's fair to say that, for the average person (which we very much consider ourselves to be!) neuroscience is complicated. It's easy to feel baffled by the jargon and overwhelmed with the advice, meaning we either do nothing at all about brain health or we go completely the other way, trusting what we're told so much that we're a walking cocktail shaker of supplements and greens powders.

If you're just dipping your toes tentatively into the world of cognitive fitness and brain-tailored nutrition, it can be mind-boggling - but we're here to help. Here at MC UK, we're committed to championing simple tweaks to wellbeing over fancy or expensive lifestyle overhauls. And, when it comes to brain health, less really is more - it's about going back to basics and the pillars of wellbeing: sleep, diet, movement, and connection.

And this is backed by science, too: studies (such as this research, conducted by University College London) show that, for example, the cognitive boost from exercise can last up to 24 hours post-workout, while further research (like this study, published in the journal Nature, undertaken by researchers at the University of Warwick) points to the power of a healthy, balanced diet when it comes to brain health, cognitive function and mental wellbeing.

With this in mind, we've turned to a team of trusted experts to share their top tips for boosting cognitive fitness via simple, no-nonsense methods that really work. And, if learning more about brain health is on your agenda, do take a look at our guides on how to train your brain to enjoy exercise (yes, it's possible!), the truth about Lion's Mane gummies for brain health and find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried a Mel Robbins' weekly "brain dump", here.

Brain-tailored nutrition and cognitive fitness are 2026's hottest wellbeing trends - here are expert-approved ways to boost yours today

What is cognitive fitness?

If you're new to the term, cognitive fitness might sound intimidating - but the principle is quite simple.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Cognitive fitness refers to how well the brain functions day to day, including memory, focus, mental clarity, learning, mood regulation and resilience to stress," explains Lucy Francis, nutritional therapist at Wild Nutrition. "Similar to physical fitness, it is influenced by lifestyle factors such as nutrition, sleep, movement, stress and stimulation, with the potential to be supported and improved over time."

What is brain-tailored nutrition?

So far, so straightforward - but what about brain-tailored nutrition? Before we lose you, it's not all science and oily fish (although both of these are great!)

"Brain-tailored nutrition is about providing the brain with the specific nutrients it needs to function optimally," shares Francis. "This includes nutrients which support neurotransmitter production, blood flow, a reduction in oxidative stress and the structure of brain cells, such as omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, polyphenols, minerals and antioxidants. Supporting gut health is also key, as our gut influences various brain-signalling pathways."

Who can benefit from brain-tailored nutrition?

"Cognitive fitness matters for everyone, but certain groups may notice the benefits of brain-tailored nutrition and wellbeing factors more than others," explains specialist registered dietitian and author of How Not To Eat Ultra Processed, Nichola Ludlam-Raine, telling MC UK the following groups should sit up and take notice:

Women (in general): Hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle as well as pregnancy can affect memory, mood, and concentration.

Hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle as well as pregnancy can affect memory, mood, and concentration. Menopausal and perimenopausal women: Oestrogen plays a role in brain function, so changes can impact cognition, sleep and mood.

Oestrogen plays a role in brain function, so changes can impact cognition, sleep and mood. High-stress professionals and parents: Chronic stress can impair memory and focus.

Chronic stress can impair memory and focus. Students and young adults: Learning, concentration and mental stamina are key.

Learning, concentration and mental stamina are key. Older adults: Supporting memory, processing speed and long-term brain health becomes increasingly important.

@fraichetable Smart snacking can be a great way to fuel a busy day. Choosing the right “brain-boosting” foods can help you stay sharp and focused, decrese your risk of dementia, and improve your mental health. Copy the link below to read the article and learn more. https://fraichetable.com/smart-snacking-10-brain-boosting-snacks/ ♬ original sound - 🧪

10 ways to boost cognitive fitness and brain health, according to experts

1. Prioritise sleep

Sleep, above (almost) all else, has the most profound impact on our brains. We all recognise the signs of poor quality sleep: above sheer exhaustion, it's hard to focus, decision-making becomes impossible, and we get short-tempered and irritable.

Beyond this, studies show there's even a link between chronic lack of sleep and developing diseases such as dementia.

"Prioritising sleep is critical, as this is when memory is consolidated, and metabolic waste is cleared from the brain," notes Francis.

Furthermore, regular, consistent sleep and wake times help to boost wellbeing.

"Good quality sleep is essential for brain health, and getting natural light exposure, especially sunlight in the morning, helps regulate our circadian rhythm and supports overall wellbeing," agrees Humphreys.

2. Eat regularly (and well)

We get it: nutrition advice is confusing. But when it comes to brain-tailored nutrition, it helps to strip things right back to basics. When we're thinking about boosting cognitive fitness, Ludlam-Raine suggests the following steps:

Eat regularly: Skipping meals can cause dips in blood sugar, leading to brain fog and poor concentration.

Skipping meals can cause dips in blood sugar, leading to brain fog and poor concentration. Balance your plate: Include protein, fibre-rich carbs (wholegrains), healthy fats, and colourful veg or fruit at each meal.

Include protein, fibre-rich carbs (wholegrains), healthy fats, and colourful veg or fruit at each meal. Choose brain-friendly fats: Consume oily fish (weekly) and walnuts (daily) as well as flaxseeds, chia seeds, olive oil and avocado.

Consume oily fish (weekly) and walnuts (daily) as well as flaxseeds, chia seeds, olive oil and avocado. Include polyphenol-rich foods: Enjoy berries, dark chocolate (70%+), coffee (in moderation if caffeinated), green tea, herbs and spices.

3. Get moving

Moving our bodies in any form is brilliant for both mental and physical health, with studies consistently confirming the neuro-protective effects of working out on brains and cognition.

"Movement is key for brain health and cognitive fitness," says Kirsten Humphreys, nutritional therapist at Bare Biology. "Regular exercise is incredibly important for brain health, particularly things like walking, strength training and building muscle. Muscle mass is strongly linked to long-term brain health, and progressive overload training can be especially beneficial. Some people feel amazing after going for a run; if that works for you, then do that. The best exercise is the one you’ll actually stick to!"

For an extra brain boost, take your workout outside: research shows that exercising in nature can enhance improvements in brain function and cognition even further.

4. Manage stress

Easier said than done, we know, but chronic stress really is the enemy of good brain health. Chronic stress raises levels of the hormone cortisol (our stress hormone), contributing to brain fog, memory problems, and an inability to concentrate, and increasing our risk of developing anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

"Stress management is also crucial for brain function," says Humphreys. "Practices like mindfulness, meditation or whatever helps you switch off and regulate stress can make a big difference to cognitive function over time."

5. Focus on gut health

We know that gut health and brain function are inexorably linked, via the gut-brain axis, so it makes sense that taking care of our gut will have a trickle-down benefit for our brains, too.

This means focusing on a fibre-rich diet to feed our gut bacteria, alongside incorporating fermented foods, too.

"Supporting your gut is crucial to cognitive health and function," advises Ludlam-Raine. "A healthy gut microbiome communicates with the brain via the gut-brain axis, so make sure to include fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir and kimchi alongside fibre-rich foods."

6. Stay hydrated

"Hydration is another simple but important factor," says Humphreys. "Making sure you’re drinking enough water supports concentration, energy and overall brain function."

7. Revisit a childhood hobby

Were you a budding pianist? A bookworm? Or perhaps, you loved art or simply doing a jigsaw. Whatever your passion, reigniting it is brilliant for our brains - and this one serves a dual purpose: hobbies are excellent for cognitive fitness, but they also help to reduce stress, too.

"Beyond the wellbeing aspects, cognitive fitness is also about engagement and enjoyment," says Humphreys. "Learning a new language or instrument, studying a new subject, socialising, laughing and having fun all challenge the brain in different ways, and they’re often the things people overlook the most."

8. Be smart with supplements

While we always advocate a food-first approach to nutrition, there is a place for targeted, high-quality supplementation.

"Food provides the raw materials that the brain needs to create neurotransmitters, generate energy and protect brain cells from inflammation and oxidative stress," says Francis. "That said, targeted supplementation can be helpful if dietary intake is insufficient or needs are increased, for example during times of high stress, hormonal transitions or periods of poor sleep - but this should complement, not replace a nourishing diet."

In terms of brain-tailored supplements, you really don't need a medicine cabinet full of pills, potions and powders; a few well-chosen essentials should cover you. "On top of the basics of food-led nutrition, high-quality supplements can be a helpful addition to support brain and overall health," notes Humphreys. "This is especially important where there may be increased demands or nutrient gaps."

Our experts advise considering omega-3, vitamin D, creatine and a broad-spectrum multivitamin, subject to your individual, unique needs.

9. Stick to a schedule

Our bodies and brains thrive on consistency and respond well to routine and structure.

"Consistent routines around meals, our nutritional choices and sleep can help stabilise the brain’s internal rhythms," notes Francis. "This underpins and helps us to maintain focus and energy, both hallmarks of cognitive fitness."

10. Try and cultivate balance

Last but certainly not least, it's not just a cliché to say life is all about balance. Brain health and cognitive fitness are about what you practice consistently over months, and enjoying meals out, rich foods, or a few drinks with friends is as important as any of the other tips above.

"Balance really matters," says Humphreys. "Having fun, laughing, enjoying yourself and building things into your life that bring joy all play a role in supporting cognitive and emotional wellbeing."

Hear, hear.

Shop MC UK's brain health and cognitive fitness go-tos now: