"Lazy Girl" Pilates Flows Promise to Work Your Abs and Arms in Just 10 Minutes - 5 Workouts Trainers Rave About

I love movement - I run marathons! - but I’m also the kind of person who will find a thousand excuses to skip a regular studio class. If it’s not easy to slot into my day, or I'm not dedicated to a training plan, it’s not happening. Which is exactly why the rise in short, at-home workout sessions has my full attention. Enter: the trending lazy girl Pilates workout.

Since the pandemic, at-home workouts have become a fixture in our lives, and interest in Pilates has skyrocketed. Google searches for “at-home Pilates” have more than doubled in the past year, while TikTok’s #pilatesworkout has over 6 billion views. It’s easy to see the appeal: Pilates is low-impact, equipment-optional, and delivers big results in a small window of time.

“More than ever, clients are juggling demanding work schedules, family commitments, and social lives, and want routines they can do in small pockets of time without commuting to a gym or needing equipment,” says personal trainer Aimee Long. “Micro-workouts like these short Pilates flows meet that need perfectly - they’re approachable, can be done almost anywhere, and still provide measurable results when done regularly.”

Pilates instructor Sadie Straw agrees, pointing out that low impact doesn’t mean low intensity. “They still challenge strength and stability,” she says. “The magic is in the control. Every exercise is intentional, focusing on alignment, stability, and breath.”

The science agrees. One study found Pilates can improve muscle strength, flexibility, balance, and quality of life, while similar research from 2021 showed even twice-weekly sessions over eight weeks significantly boosted abdominal strength and posture.

Enter “lazy girl” Pilates flows - short, accessible routines designed to give you a serious arm and ab burn with minimal setup, transitions, or sweat. They’re the holy grail combination: easy to start, quick to finish, and surprisingly effective - and can even be done whilst you're still in your pyjamas.

What are lazy girl Pilates flows?

It's not the first time we've been intrigued by the term. One MC UK staffer spent a week following 'lazy girl' workout routines after more than 60 million posts under the hashtag #lazygirlworkout did the rounds on TikTok in 2022.

“It’s about low-impact sessions that can be done from the comfort of your home, often lying down or sitting. These exercises are designed to be quick and easy, making them accessible even when motivation is low,” Tomi Akande, personal trainer at UNTIL, explained at the time.

Lazy girl Pilates flows are exactly that: short, equipment-free sequences designed to work your arms, abs, legs, and core without the faff of setting up a full workout. Think under 10 minutes, minimal movement transitions, and a focus on quality over quantity. “Even five minutes can be effective if you maintain resistance through every movement,” says Straw. “Slow, controlled arm circles with your shoulder blades drawn down will light up your muscles in under a minute.”

The result? A highly efficient, low-impact routine that feels approachable on your busiest or lowest-energy days - but still promises all the mental and physical benefits of working out.

What are the benefits of lazy girl Pilates flows

It may be helpful to consider the word "lazy" to mean low-effort, high-reward in this context. The lazy girl does not slack, but rather finds clever shortcuts to make her workouts strategically efficient. According to the experts, taking this approach can actually be more beneficial for some people than high-intensity exercise.

1. It improves your strength in small doses

“Pilates is a full mind–body workout,” Straw explains. “We strengthen deep core and stabilising muscles, improve flexibility, and sculpt the body through control and precision.”

2. It boosts your posture and stability

Long notes that short flows still train the deep stabilising muscles that support your spine, which can help reduce pain and improve day-to-day movement.

3. It improves mental wellbeing

"Lateral breathing not only engages the core and pelvic floor, it’s a built-in stress reliever,” says Straw.

4. It has evidence-backed results

Studies show even brief Pilates sessions can improve abdominal strength, posture, and quality of life when done consistently.

Who are lazy girl Pilates flows best for?

According to Straw, they’re perfect for beginners, anyone short on time, or those nervous about joining a class. They’re also ideal for people who want to move more without committing to long workouts. “Low-impact doesn’t mean easy,” she says. “They still challenge your strength and stability.”

Long adds that they suit almost all fitness levels because the movements can be scaled up or down: “You can keep them very gentle on low-energy days, or increase the challenge with small weights or bands.”

How many lazy girl Pilates flows should I do a week?

“For visible results, aim for four to five sessions a week,” says Straw, citing Joseph Pilates’ famous words: “In ten sessions you will feel the difference, in 20 you will see the difference, and in 30 you will have a whole new body.”

Long agrees that consistency is key: “You won’t get the overload stimulus of heavy weight training, but with correct form, short Pilates sessions can absolutely improve definition, functional strength, and posture over time.”

5 lazy girl pilates workouts approved by personal trainers

1. Tone Your Arms

What: A standing, no-equipment arm series that works the shoulders, triceps, and biceps.

Why we love it: "This is perfect for ‘lazy girls’ as it can be done anywhere without a mat while still delivering a serious burn," confirms Straw.

How long? 10 minutes.

TONE YOUR ARMS WORKOUT | No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

2. Morning Pilates Moves

What: A gentle, full-body flow.

Why we love it: 'Lazy' doesn't have to equate to 'fast', but rather the focus with these kinds of workouts is intention. "This flow is designed to wake up your muscles and mind, ideal for busy mornings when you want a quick, energising start," adds Straw.

How long? 18 minutes.

7 Perfect MORNING PILATES moves | Lottie Murphy Pilates - YouTube Watch On

3. 5 Minute Lazy Abs

What: A floor-based ab routine that targets the deep core with minimal movement.

Why we love it: "This is the ultimate ‘lazy girl’ go-to when you want to stay lying down yet still feel your abs working hard, all in five minutes," says Straw. "Important to note that I don’t suggest doing this on a bed as it will mess with the alignment of the spine; doing it on the floor will be much more effective."

How long? 5 minutes.

5 MINUTE LAZY ABS | EASY AT HOME AB WORKOUT | DO THIS WHEN YOU DON'T WANT TO MOVE | fitnessa ◡̈ - YouTube Watch On

4. 5-Minute Arm & Abs Pilates Burn

What: A no-equipment, beginner-friendly flow focusing on arm and core toning through small, controlled movements.

Why we love it: It's hard to believe a five-minute workout can really make a difference, but when paired with other mindful movement as part of a balanced fitness routine, such as daily walking, these mini flows can pack a serious punch.

"It's short, requires minimal space, and uses bodyweight to create surprising muscle burn," adds Long.

How long? Five minutes.

5 MIN PILATES ABS & ARMS | 7 Day Pilates Challenge | Workout 4 - YouTube Watch On

5. 10-minute upper body Pilates workout

What: A gentle yet targeted session combining Pilates mat work with posture-improving moves.

Why we love it: It’s low-impact, joint-friendly, and easy to squeeze in before work or during a lunch break.

How long? 10 minutes.

10MIN upper body pilates workout // tone your abs, arms and back // no equipment - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC Approved Pilates essentials here

Can lazy girl Pilates sessions really build strength and tone? Absolutely. “Short Pilates sessions can build muscle endurance, improve definition, and increase functional strength,” explains personal trainer Aimee Long. It’s all about quality over quantity, slow, controlled movements with proper technique engage muscles deeply.

How often should I do lazy girl Pilates flows to see results? For noticeable benefits, Pilates instructor Sadie Straw recommends aiming for four to five sessions a week. Consistency is key - the low-impact nature makes it easy to fit these flows into your routine without burnout, helping you build strength and stability over time.