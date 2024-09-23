I tried the viral "lazy girl workout", which has 60 million posts on TikTok and counting - so, is it as effective as it promises?

September is often hailed as the new January, and we're totally here for the back-to-school vibes. However, it's fair to say that September can bring a certain ennui once that new term, fresh start endorphins start to fade. Even those of us with the best of intentions can find our motivation dwindling, and that's before we get started on the darker mornings. Enter: the trending lazy girl workout.

When we saw it doing the rounds on social media, it's fair to say our interest was piqued. The clue is really in the name with this one - lazy girl workouts essentially encompass minimal effort routines done from home. "It’s about low-impact sessions that can be done from the comfort of your home, often lying down or while sitting. These exercises are designed to be quick and easy, making them accessible even when motivation is low," explains personal trainer at UNTIL, Tomi Akande.

Sounds too good to be true, right? So could our workout regime really be overhauled while we're relaxing in our PJs? Well, we're not the only ones drawn to the idea of a lower intensity, low effort way of working out. Since the hashtag #lazygirlworkout first popped up on TikTok back in 2022, it's garnered almost 60 million posts, and if our feeds are to be believed, swathes of girls are entering their cosy cardio era.

It's easy to see the appeal - working out from the comfort of your own home with no expensive kit required sounds great, right? But best of all, many of the moves can be done sitting or even lying down. In short, it's being hailed as an accessible, inclusive and time-efficient way of fitting exercise into our already jam-packed diaries.

Wondering if it's actually effective? Well, there's no doubt that this kind of little and often approach to exercise can be far more attainable than a full-on, time-intensive regime, and there's evidence to suggest that it's just as beneficial, too. Studies (such as this one, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition) show that short bursts of activity yield the same fitness benefits as one longer stretch of exercise. "A little and often approach can be super effective," agrees personal trainer and wellness coach, Annabelle Smith. "Committing to something you know you can do consistently has a far higher success rate than setting unrealistic goals such as that 5 am run which never happens."

Sound like a bit of you? Keep scrolling for your need to knows about the LGW (yep- the fitness world loves an acronym). And if you're keen to read up on other low impact fitness challenges, don't miss our guides to the 75 soft fitness challenge, indoor walking workouts or the viral 3-2-8 workout, here.

Heard of the lazy girl workout? Your guide

What is the lazy girl workout?

We have to say that, while we're not enamoured with the moniker, the lazy girl workout is a super simple, straightforward and accessible concept - and in light of the weird and wonderful fitness trends we've seen recently, it's a breath of fresh air.

"The lazy girl workout is a fitness trend that caters to people who want to exercise without the intensity or commitment of traditional workouts," explains Akande.

At a time when we're worn out and frazzled by hustle culture, the idea of a lazy girl workout makes a refreshing change - there are no intimidating, super-fit productivity moguls here. It's all about fitting a short, effective burst of activity into your usual routine, be it a few crunches while bingeing Emily in Paris or simply some wall sits while waiting for the kettle to boil.

"The lazy girl workout is huge on TikTok and YouTube," explains Akande. "It's trending because of its accessibility and relatability: with many people juggling busy schedules, a workout that promises results with minimal effort is appealing. Plus, it fits perfectly into the "micro-dosing" of workouts—short bursts of exercise that can be squeezed into any part of the day, even while watching TV or lying on the couch."

Feeling a bit under the weather? Do some glute bridges while lying on the floor. Can't be bothered to get up from the sofa? Try a few seated leg raises - you get the gist. While the regime is low-effort, that doesn't mean it's low reward - trust us, if you engage those muscles little and often enough, you'll still feel the burn.

Where does the lazy girl workout originate from?

As mentioned above, the idea first blew up on social media back in 2022, when influencers started to post about exercise that prioritised efficiency and enjoyment rather than intense effort.

"The exact origin of the Lazy Girl workout is hard to pinpoint, but it gained traction on TikTok, where users started sharing easy, at-home routines," says Akande. "It was quickly embraced for its simplicity and effectiveness, resonating with people looking for less intimidating ways to stay active."

And we can't say we disagree. We all feel "lazy" and unmotivated at times, and that's ok - we can still get a full-body workout in if we choose. And if not - that's ok, too.

What are the benefits of trying the lazy girl workout?

The good news keeps coming: there are legitimate benefits to the lazy girl method, according to our experts.

"As a reaction to the highly intense, grind culture of fitness, the "lazy girl" workout provides a contrast, focusing on ease and sustainability," says Leon Williams, fitness and studio manager at The Lensbury. "This approach makes staying active easier, and has legitimate benefits, too."

In short, the benefits include:

It's low commitment, with short, manageable sessions.

It's suitable for all fitness levels, so it's ultra-inclusive and accessible.

The focus on wellness without intense goals promotes body positivity.

It's convenient - you can quite literally do the moves almost anywhere, with no specialist equipment needed.

It helps keep us consistent: the short, achieveable routines are easy to stick to, helping to build consistent routines.

It's great stress relief, as opposed to cortisol-heavy HIIT or cardio sessions.

Who is the lazy girl workout best for?

Anyone, really, but in particular anyone who's time-poor or who prefers working out from the comfort of their own home.

Smith adds: "Short and frequent workouts, like the lazy girl workouts, are especially great for people who find they just don’t have time for gym sessions."

But it doesn't stop there. "The workouts have gained interest from those just starting their fitness journey, or are recovering from injury and illness," she adds. "That said, anybody who wants to start building some self care into their day can benefit from a lazy girl workout."

How to try the lazy girl workout yourself

As you'll have gleaned by now, the lazy girl approach is super easy, so if you're interested, there's nothing to say you can't start right now.

Try this: "To start, find a short routine on TikTok or YouTube by searching 'lazy girl workout'," advises Akande. "Try a 10-minute full-body workout that you can do while lying on the floor or sitting. You can also incorporate small movements throughout the day, like stretching at your desk or doing leg lifts while watching TV - everything counts."

Think glute bridges, wall sits, planks and so on - anything low-impact that you can do sitting or lying down. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on when I tried the method for a week.

I've been trying the lazy girl workout for a week - my thoughts

Days one to three

I'll level with you: despite all my research into the benefits of the lazy girl workout, as a pretty dedicated exerciser (it is my job, after all), I was unconvinced that I'd find the method challenging or interesting enough to motivate me for long.

That said, I was keen to get started, and it was simple enough to find a straightforward workout, courtesy of Vicky Justiz (one of the OG lazy girls). Having already been for a run, I have to admit I wasn't prepared for the intensity of the moves. While I was able to do them all lying down (side leg raises, hip bridges and Superman leg lifts), four rounds of 20 reps each soon added up to a serious burn. Consider me influenced.

Day two, and rather than focus on my poor, tired legs again, I searched for a core workout - and once again, I wasn't disappointed. In fact, I was impressed to find a workout akin to the Pilates classes I love. Focussing on deep core rather than superficial abs, after five minutes of toe taps let's just say I was rueing my choices, but my pelvic floor certainly needed it.

And by day three, my TikTok algorithm has well and truly caught on, which is helpful as it coincides with a little weekend jaunt away in a hotel. Truly putting the no-equipment needed tagline to the test, I tried another Pilates-style LGW and managed to complete the whole routine while trying to decipher the Paris metro on my phone - multi-tasking at its finest. Let's just say, my workout was more successful than my map reading.

Health writer Anna trying the lazy girl workout at home (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

Days four to seven

Day four and I supplement my 25,000 steps of the day (yes, really) with a more relaxing bed-based workout with Justin Agustin and news flash: it was a burner. Half squats onto the bed after a day's sightseeing were brutal.

For the rest of the week, I'm quite relieved to be back home and in my normal routine - although in honesty, I'm supplementing my LGWs with my usual workouts, too. While the LGWs can be intense, personally I do like a little more movement in my regime.

In conclusion, I'm really glad I've given the lazy girl workout a go - I think they'd be perfect for getting back into moving after illness or injury, for example (I wish I'd known about them last month post-Covid!) and they're definitely something I'll aim to include in my routine then next time I travel.

On the daily, as I said, I'd prefer to be a little more active, but that's my personal choice (and how I make a living!) and I can totally see how for others, this is the ideal way to work out. I'm all for anything that encourages daily movement - I'm firmly camp something is always better than nothing - and with this in mind, I fully endorse the lazy girl workout.

But please, TikTok, can we call it something else?

