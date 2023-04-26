Wondering whether you can get strong, toned arms from home? Let us refer you to the below at-home arm workouts, some of the best home workouts (opens in new tab), period.

Not only will the below sessions seriously work your arms, they'll also help build all-important muscle, too. Wondering why an arm workout over, say, a leg session? In short, because studies have found training your upper body strengthens connective tissue, boosts joint health, and helps to prevent injury, not to mention tones your arms, shoulders, and biceps.

"You can do a lot with bodyweight or lightweight movements," says personal trainer Stef Williams.

In short: home workouts can be hugely effective. Don't believe us? Let us remind you of the UK-wide lockdown, where the nation went home workout crazy. Many women loved training at home- so much so, 30% said they'd be cancelling their gym membership after restrictions lifted, according to research conducted by Powerleague.

So what's the best home arm workout that you can do? Good question - and, as a fitness writer and qualified fitness instructor, I've scoured the web to find the very best home arm workouts for you to try.

Without further ado, scroll for our edit of arm workouts that'll boost your strength and tone in no time.

Best home arm workouts: 9 to try tonight

"The key to growing muscle is applying progressive overload, which means constantly challenging your muscles," shares Williams. "That can be applied in a number of ways, not just by increasing weight, but also reducing rest time and playing with time-under-tension."

Got that? The below workouts can be done from your bedroom, living room, or garden, and can be squeezed in no matter how much time you have to spare.

1. 15 Minute Resistance Band Arm Workout by Zanna Van Dijk

What? With over 500k views on YouTube, this is one of Youtuber van Dijk's most popular workout videos.

Why? It's great because it just requires a small resistance band, which you might not think exhausts the arms but, boy, does it leave your whole upper body shaking. Don't miss our edit of the best resistance bands (opens in new tab), here.

How long? 15 minutes.

2. Strengthen And Sculpt Your Arms Workout by Shona Vertue

What? Shona Vertue is known for her science-backed strengthening and stretching videos.

Why? This workout is a real all-rounder: using just a long resistance band, she works the biceps and triceps for a real burn.

How long? 15 minutes.

3. Full Upper Body Workout by Mad Fit

What? Mad Fit's workouts are some of the most popular on Youtube, offering short yet effective sessions you can do from the comfort of your own home.

Why? This one uses dumbbells, which are worth picking up if you are wedded to home workouts for extra resistance, but you can use tins or other heavy objects instead, too. That, or complete the workout using only your bodyweight - whatever works.

How long? 15 minutes.

4. 15 Minute Push Arm Workout by Caroline Girvan

What? A quick yet seriously spicy home arm workout from personal trainer Caroline Girvan. You only need your bodyweight for this session (and a good bra).

Why? Yes, you can build your arms with no equipment at all, as Girvan proves in this video. Expect to do a whole load of press up variations for stronger biceps and triceps. (Don't miss our guides to the best bicep exercises (opens in new tab) and tricep exercises (opens in new tab), here).

How long? 15 minutes.

5. Resistance Band Upper Body Workout by Nicola Live

What? Another great option for those with resistance bands is this Nicola Live video, where she works through classic moves and fun new variations to target your arms.

Why? Using resistance bands can be a seriously effective (not to mention cheap) way of toning and strengthening your arms. This session is no exception - you'll be sweating by the end.

How long? 15 minutes.

6. 20 Minute Barre Arms Workout by FitMik

What? Have some light dumbbells and love barre? Then try this barre-inspired upper body workout.

Why? You'll be dancing along while building upper body muscle.

How long? 20 minutes.

7. 20 Minute Abs and Arms by Move With Nicole

What? A purely bodyweight abs and arms workout that simply requires a good sports bra and one of the best yoga mats (opens in new tab).

Why? If you prefer Pilates to traditional rep-based strength training, this video is for you. You'll flow through the arm workout but it will still work the muscles until failure. Get ready to feel those endorphins.

How long? 20 minutes.

8. 30 Minute Upper Body Workout by Growingannanas

What? A half an hour long sweat session targeting your upper body.

Why? Another one for people with dumbbells, this upper body workout is about bringing the gym to you with compound and isolation arm exercises for a stronger upper body.

How long? 30 minutes.

9. Beginners Upper Body Calisthenics Workout by Lucy Lismore

For something a bit different, try this calisthenics workout that will target your upper body and arms. It involves gymnastics-inspired moves like assisted handstands and press-ups, but don't worry, it's beginner friendly!