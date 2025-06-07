Want a Strong, Long, and Lean Body? These are the 6 Best Barre At-Home Barre Exercises, According to Instructors
Plié and pulse your way to toned legs and abs.
Combining elements of ballet, yoga, pilates, and strength training, barre is all about tiny movements, tonnes of reps, and time under tension until you're literally trembling. The result? A seriously svelte body that's been sculpted using little more than a horizontal handrail, and perhaps a few small pilates accessories. Consider us sold!
A method first developed in the late 1950s by German ballet dancer, Lotte Berk, barre shot to fame in the 1960s largely thanks to the endorsement of Hollywood stars like Jane Fonda and Shirley MacLaine. Nowadays, it's reportedly loved by a slew of Victoria's Secret models, as well as A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Dakota Fanning, and Natalie Portman, who famously used barre workouts to achieve her 'ballerina body' for her role in Black Swan. But it's by no means a style of exercise reserved solely for the celebs.
From specialist studios like Barrecore to the barre classes provided by Psycle and Frame, there are plenty of places to go in the UK for a good ballet-inspired burn. But, best of all, it's also a style or training that's well-suited to working out from home. "Barre is designed to build strength, improve posture, and enhance flexibility through the repetition of small, precise movements," explains Katy Reynolds, founder of Your Barre Studio. "And the great news is that most of these moves require minimal space or equipment, meaning that they're ideal for home workouts."
Intrigued to give it a try? We've got you covered with this edit of the best at-home barre exercises, including a step-by-step guide to correctly performing each move, and tips and tricks from qualified instructors. Keen to read more about the benefits of Barre, while you're here? Scroll through our favourite Barre classes and Barre exercises, plus read MC staffer's Barre review and Barre at home review, here.
Keen to build strength from home? 6 best at-home barre exercises for a sculpted physique
What is an at-home barre exercise?
Fear not - you don't need to have a ballet barre installed somewhere in your house to do an at-home barre workout. Thankfully, many popular moves like pliés and pulse lunges require no equipment, and a sturdy chair can be used to replace the barre if you're doing any standing leg lifts or kickbacks.
If you're new to the wonderful world of at-home barre workouts, start off with a scroll through the thousands of different free classes available on YouTube. Alternatively, subscribe to a platform or app like Your Barre Studio or Barre Series if you like the sound of taking part in live online classes, as well as having access to a wider on-demand library.
What are the benefits of doing at-home barre exercises?
A workout style that primarily involves the repetition of teeny tiny movements, barre is great for sculpting and toning the body by building lean muscle, particularly in the glutes, thighs, core, and arms. It also helps enhance your flexibility and balance, and improve your posture, all while requiring little to no equipment, and being a great low-impact form of exercise that's great for your joints.
“Think of it as precision strength training, where you are putting your joints through a high amount of repetitions - and really working those deep stabiliser muscles,” says barre and pilates instructor, Tara Riley. "Challenging your control, balance, and endurance, these movements really help improve joint mobility and flexibility, which is an absolute necessity for our bodies if we’re talking about vitality and moving well for a long time,” Tara adds.
As well as being a great low-impact way to get a sweat on, the kind of movements you do in a barre class can also offer a range of different cardiovascular benefits. In fact, a study in 2023 comparing the efficacy of different forms of exercise on lowering blood pressure revealed that "isometric exercises" clearly came out on top. So, a plié pulse or plank hold should clearly never be underestimated.
Do at-home barre exercises really work?
Absolutely. One of the greatest things about barre workouts is that the movements generally require very little equipment or space, making them well-suited to home workouts.
“At-home barre exercises can be incredibly effective," Katy says. "One of the best ways to work your body in a balanced, low-impact way, barre focuses on the repetition of small and controlled movements, and sustained muscle engagement, and the consistency of at-home practice often leads to faster results."
6 best barre moves for a home workout, according to pros
1. Plié Relevé
What? Begin with your heels together and turn your toes to a 45-degree angle. Bend your knees to create a diamond-like shape with your legs, whilst you go up on the balls of your feet. Once you feel you cannot bend much further, perform small pulses. You are in your challenge zone. Create small, isometric bends of the knee pulsing within your challenge zone to feel a moderate-intense burn of the quads.
Why? "The plié pulse is a dynamic exercise that really targets your thighs and glutes," explains certified barre instructor and founder of Barre Series, Catie Miller. "A tiny isometric movement, these pulses should leave you with burning quads."
How long for? Perform three sets of 32 pulses.
2. Pliés in second position
What? Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, toes turned out. Lower into a deep plié, keeping your back straight and knees tracking over your toes. Repeat as many times as you like, holding at the lowest point and adding small pulses to intensify the challenge.
Why? "This movement targets the inner thighs, glutes, quads, and core - all while also improving posture and mobility," Katy explains. "There are many choreographic variations within this position that allow you to work the body in different ways, like lifting your heels, or adding arm movements for extra engagement."
How long for? Perform three sets of 20, pulsing for ten on the last of each set.
3. Back Dancing
What? Lie on your back in a glute bridge position, but instead of lifting your hips fully, hover your glutes just a hand-width off the floor, with your tailbone gently tucked. From here, pulse the hips up and down using small, controlled movements. Focus on squeezing the glutes at the top of each pulse.
Why? "This move powerfully targets the glutes and hamstrings, while also gently engaging the core," Katy says. "Again, there are plenty of choreographic options here, you can change tempo, add heel lifts, or layer in leg variations to keep the body challenged in fresh and effective ways."
How long for? Perform three sets of 20.
4. Arabesque Leg Lifts
What? Stand tall with one hand lightly resting on a stable surface or the back of a chair for support. Begin with your heels together, and turn your toes to a 45-degree angle. Extend one leg behind you while keeping your torso upright and engaging your core. Lift your extended leg as high as comfortably possible, focusing on the activation of your glutes and hamstrings.
Why? "Arabesque leg lifts help improve balance, posture, and flexibility," Catie explains. "They also tone your glutes and hamstrings, and enhance core strength."
How long for? Perform two sets of 16 lifts on each side.
5. Pulse Lunges
What? Start in a lunge position, placing your hands on your hips. Align your front knee over the heel, and keep the back knee as close to the floor as possible, aiming to maintain 90 degrees at both knees. Keep your spine straight and weight evenly distributed, and your core engaged, and bend both knees so the back one lightly taps the floor before coming back up.
Why? "As well as targeting the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core, this move will help you work up a serious sweat," Tara says.
How long for? Do 15 times on each leg, before holding in a deep lunge and pulse for 10 reps, then swap legs. Do three sets on each leg.
6. Side Plank with Leg Lift
What? Begin in a side plank position, balancing on one forearm and the side of your foot. Lift your top leg, keeping it straight, and hold for a few seconds. Then slowly lower it back down and repeat.
Why? "You'll really feel the burn in your side muscles when doing this move," Catie warns. "It targets the obliques, shoulders, and hips, and it'll really help sculpt and strengthen your core."
How long for? Perform three sets of 16 on each side.
