Back to Back but Keen To Build Muscle? 6 Core Workouts Under 10 Minutes That Top Experts Swear By

Ask most women on the street what they most want from a workout, and we bet they'll say a stronger core. And we're here for it: the centre of our bodies, the core, is the foundation of all our movement, and the benefits of a core regime extend way beyond aesthetics.

"Core workouts are so important to include in your training programme, as your core is quite literally the central stabiliser for your body," says personal trainer Fiona Kavanagh. "Our posture, our movement quality, our balance and stability are very much impacted by the strength of our core. It's what helps us stand a little taller, gives us that good posture, supports balance and coordination, and enables us to move better."

The science agrees, too: studies (like this one, published in the journal Biology of Sport) consistently show a strong core is associated with a range of benefits, from enhanced athletic performance to improved functional fitness (check out this study, from the journal Sports Medicine) and even lower risk of injuries and back pain.

And the best bit? A short, sharp, targeted core session is all you need to bank those real-life benefits. We're talking 10 minutes or less - and who doesn't have time for that? With this in mind, we've grilled the experts on their favourite sub-10-minute core workouts that they do themselves: keep scrolling for your ultimate guide.

While you're here, though, do have a read of our explainers on the benefits of a strong core, not to mention the best core exercises, the best core exercises you can do at home, plus a PT's go-to core strengthening moves for beginners.

Want a strong and stable core? 6 best core workouts in under ten minutes that pros do themselves

What is a 10-minute core workout?

Let's start as we mean to go on: with the basics. And there's more good news, as a sub-10-minute core workout really couldn't be any simpler. But what do we mean when we reference the core?

"Our core is the mid-section of our body, which is made up of multiple muscle groups," explains head personal trainer at London Fitness Mamas, Ben Simpkins. "The abdominals are what we tend to think of when we say we want to work our core, but the abdominals are also assisted by the obliques (both internal and external), transverse abdominis, multifidus, erector spinae, hip flexors, diaphragm and pelvic floor."

So, a balanced core workout will target all these muscles, but not only that - since the core is so extensive, you'll be activating and engaging it when you're working out pretty much every area of the body, from biceps to quads and beyond.

@emilyhottingerfit Functional core exercises can improve balance, core strength, posture, flexibility, and can help with the overall appearance of your abdominal muscles💪 ♬ Rush - Ayra Starr

What are the benefits of core workouts under 10 minutes?

As touched on above, there are a myriad of real-life benefits associated with training your core, and it's not about having a visible six-pack (obtaining one of these is a complex interplay of lifestyle, genetics and luck that frankly, we wouldn't waste our time pursuing!)

"A strong core is the foundation of almost every movement we do, whether you're lifting weights, running, or simply standing upright," agrees personal trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "Core training helps improve posture, balance, and stability. It also plays a big role in injury prevention, especially for your lower back. Essentially, the core muscles all work together to stabilise your spine and pelvis, helping you move more efficiently and safely."

Additionally, sub-10-minute workouts confer some specific benefits that you might be interested in, too.

1. They're effective and efficient

While we always champion more movement, when it comes to abs, less is sometimes more, making them the perfect workout for the time-poor.

"You don’t need to hammer your abs for hours every day," cautions Clift. "Two to four times a week is plenty, depending on your goals and what else you're doing. Core muscles need rest and recovery like any other muscle group - 10 focused minutes where you’re activating the right muscles beats 30 minutes of random crunches any day."

2. They benefit everyone

Short, sharp core workouts really are a winner for everyone, no matter your fitness level or skill.

"Everybody and anybody can benefit from a core workout," advises Kavanagh. "Whether you're in your sixties and struggling with stairs, a busy office worker chained to the desk, or a hairdresser on your feet all day, core training will strengthen the lower back, improve your posture and help you feel more energised."

3. They're excellent for improving posture

"Having a strong core will benefit everybody, from seasoned athletes to desk workers," notes Kavanagh. "If you take your posture for example, it’s the difference between looking at someone who embodies confidence, that person who sits with their spine long, chest open and approachable. Someone with a weak core would likely have poor posture, shoulders collapsed forward, and slouching in a hunched-over position. I know which I’d choose."

4. They enhance funtional fitness

Functional fitness is something of a buzzword right now, and for good reason. Essentially, having a good level of functional fitness makes everyday life easier and reduces our risk of sustaining injuries, especially as we age. Core strength is a vital component of functional fitness.

"A strong core means you’ll feel stronger and more supported in everyday life," notes Clift. "From carrying shopping bags to picking up your kids or even sitting at a desk all day, your core is at work. Athletically, a strong core can improve your performance in nearly every sport or fitness activity. It helps with coordination, reduces the risk of injury, and can even improve your breathing and digestion."

5. Training our core reduces the risk of injury

Whether you're a seasoned exerciser or simply enjoy a stroll in the sunshine, injuries can stop you from being able to move, and there's hardly anything more frustrating. The solution? You've guessed it: core strength.

"Keeping your core in good shape means you’re a lot less likely to suffer from back pain or pick up common injuries," agrees Kavanagh. "Over the years, I’ve seen so many back injuries caused by doing the simplest activities, like dropping a pen and just picking it up in an awkward way. Having a stable core makes these incidents far less likely."

Who are core workouts under 10 minutes best for?

As you'll have gleaned by now, short, spicy core workouts are a great idea for anyone and everyone. "Everyone can benefit from a stronger core," agrees Simpkins. "If you are lifting weights in the gym, a stronger core can lead to a stronger base, meaning you can withstand intrabdominal pressure better when lifting heavy. An athlete can improve their balance, reducing the risk of injury and improving their performance through a better change of direction.

"Or your everyday athlete (most people who exercise) can benefit from better posture, more muscle mass, improved exercise form, stabilised lower back and making everyday tasks easier."

6 best core workouts in under 10 minutes to try today

1. 5-minute every day ab workout

What? A super short, every day ab workout - but be warned, there's no rest.

Why? "This is a great workout as it takes you through each move slowly to ensure you are using correct form and allows for time under tension," says personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "Combined, all three components make for an effective deep core workout in just five minutes."

How long for? Just five minutes.

5 MIN AB WORKOUT FOR EVERY DAY (No Rest) - YouTube Watch On

2. Quick ab workout with Emma Lovewell

What? A short and sweet ab workout with Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell.

Why? A favourite of Kavanagh, Lovewell's ab workouts are short but effective. "If you're working out at home, it's important to find a trainer and style that resonates with you," she tells MC UK. "Familiarise yourself with the exercises and be consistent!"

How long for? We reckon you'll be able to work through these moves in under 10 minutes.

3. 10-minute ab sculpt workout

What? A wrist-friendly, interval style session for deep core burn.

Why? Hate planks? This one's for you! Kavanagh recommends this interval session - expect 50 seconds of work with a 10-second rest.

How long for? 10 minutes, done and dusted.

10 min AB SCULPT WORKOUT | No Planks | Controlled Core Burn | Intense with Modifications Provided - YouTube Watch On

4. 5 Pilates ab strengthening exercises

What? A quick Pilates-style ab workout to target the whole core.

Why? When it comes to strengthening the core, Pilates is unparalleled. You'll work through a full range of motion, and keeping the movements slow increases the time under tension for greater burn (and that famous Pilates shake!)

How long for? Six minutes.

Pilates Abs Strengthening Exercises for beginners: 5 minute workout - YouTube Watch On

5. 10-minute core workout with Catie Miller

What? A functional, barre-style ab workout from The Barre Series.

Why? "At Barre Series, we integrate core work into every class because it’s the foundation of all movement," says Barre Series founder Catie Miller. "We recommend three to four focused core sessions per week, even if they’re short. And the good news? You’re also working your core in every Barre Series class—it’s deeply woven into our method. So it’s less about isolated crunches, and more about full-body, functional movement."

How long for? Just 10 minutes.

10 Minute Core Workout with Catie Miller - YouTube Watch On

6. 8 minute no equipment core workout

What? An eight-minute no-equipment core blaster.

Why? "This is a great dynamic workout that's still very focused on technique," advises Clift. "I like Isa-Welly’s calm, clear cues, and the movements target all the right areas - abs, obliques, and glutes - without needing any equipment."

How long for? 8 minutes.

NYX core workout | Freeletics no equipment workout - YouTube Watch On

