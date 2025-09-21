Zone Zero Training Is the Next Fitness Trend Promising the World – So Is It Really All Gains, Minimal Effort?

If you're clued up on the latest health and fitness trends, you may have seen the idea of zone zero training doing the rounds. Billed as 'effortless exercise', the idea is not to sweat it out for hours in the gym, but to embrace gentle movement - think a comfortable stroll, some gardening, yoga or even a (very) gentle run - anything that doesn't raise the heart rate too much.

If you're wondering, then, what the point is, hear this: research (such as this study, published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity) shows that even light exercise has significant health benefits, including a reduced risk of all-cause mortality and cardio-metabolic risk factors, among others.

But is zone zero training really as good as it sounds? Here at MC UK, we're all for simple, sustainable workouts that fit easily into our hectic lives, and on the face of it, zone zero training is the epitome of this. However, we also know that, when it comes to health and fitness, there are no quick fixes: if you want to see results, you're going to have to put the work in.

Which leaves us in something of a quandary: which is it to be, ultra-low effort or the most effective exercise you'll ever do? Could it (whisper it) possibly be both? We had to find out.

Zone zero training is trending, but is it really effective for boosting fitness? You might be surprised

What is zone zero training?

The fitness world (not to mention the internet) loves a trend with a catchy moniker, and honestly? Zone zero training is something of a rhetorical reframe of types of movement we're all familiar with: put simply, it's any form of exercise where you are doing more than sitting down, less than working up a sweat.

The 'zoning' of exercise is nothing new, either. You've probably heard of zone one training, where your heart rate rises just enough for your fitness tracker of choice to register that you're working out. Experts generally advise that zone one should feel like you're working at around 50 to 60% of your maximum heart rate, so you'll notice that you're active, but only just. As for zone zero? It falls, as you might have guessed, just below this.

"Zone zero training is basically moving at such a gentle pace that your heart rate stays below the usual 'zone one' threshold," explains personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long. "It’s essentially working at an effort where you can still have a good conversation."

In fact, many athletes use zone zero training to supplement their higher intensity work, so there is gain to be had, wherever you sit on the movement-to-inactivity scale.

"Zone zero is what we see a lot of professional athletes do the day after a competition, to help keep their minds and bodies moving," shares co-founder of Myolab, Daniel Booth. "Unlike high-octane spin classes or punishing runs, zone zero sits beneath traditional training zones. It's essentially active recovery - movement designed to recharge, not deplete."

What are the benefits of zone zero training?

OK, zone zero training sounds less like training than, well, just real life - so, are there any tangible benefits to it, really?

You might be surprised to learn that there are - with some caveats, but more on this below. "The benefits of zone zero training are actually pretty impressive, especially for clients who are burned out from always going hard or dealing with chronic stress," says health coach and personal trainer Kevin Rail. "Zone zero helps build a bigger base of aerobic fitness, improves recovery, and lets the nervous system settle down."

Let's take a look.

1. It suits everybody

The biggest draw of zone zero training has to be its accessibility. Now, we're as partial to a technical strength class as the next person, but the reality is that lots of us can feel intimidated and overwhelmed by the fitness world, with its equipment, acronyms and (sometimes) elitism.

Not so, zone zero. "The beauty of zone zero is that it’s for everyone," agrees Booth. "From beginners who want a safe way to move, to more experienced athletes who need structured recovery, not to mention high-performing individuals who are already under extreme work and life stress."

Whether a stroll in the autumnal sunshine is right up your street, or you get a kick out of working up a proper sweat, there's something to benefit everyone.

2. It builds consistency

After accessibility, one of the biggest barriers to exercise is that it's unsustainable. Even those of us with iron-clad willpower and determination have times when we just can't face working out, whether that's because we're exhausted, overwhelmed at work, or taking care of young families.

Zone zero training is simple and easy to build into your everyday life - so much so, you're likely already doing it, without even realising. And simplicity builds consistency, which any personal trainer worth their salt will tell you, trumps all else when we're looking to improve health and fitness. Once you get to grips with the notion that all movement counts, you'll feel a sense of accomplishment every day, which will (hopefully) spur you on to continue.

3. It improves cardiovascular health

Despite the fact that you won't be working intensely enough to feel your heart rate rising (this is the whole point of the method), that's not to say that you won't reap any cardiovascular benefits.

For those just starting out, or returning to exercise after a break, increasing our movement gently in this way will start to get the blood flowing and force our hearts to work just that little bit harder. And the science agrees: this study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, shows that regular, gentle-pace walking reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"All movement is good, and low-level movement like zone zero training can absolutely support your health," agrees personal trainer Melissa Power. "It improves blood flow and can reduce stiffness and fatigue. For people who sit a lot, this kind of gentle movement is far better than doing nothing."

4. It supports recovery

As for dedicated gym bunnies, it's not news that you can't (and shouldn't) go hard all the time. When we're chronically stressed, levels of our stress hormone, cortisol, are sky high - and high-intensity exercise only adds to this load, leaving us even more burnt out, not to mention, prone to injury.

This is where zone zero training really comes into its own. By definition, "zone zero training helps the body rest, calms the nervous system, and reduces overall stress," says Long. "Gentle movement is brilliant for protecting against burnout: you should finish feeling better than when you started, rather than drained."

Additionally, it's the perfect way to ease back into exercise following injury, childbirth or simply a prolonged hiatus, helping to build back routine and consistency.

Who is zone zero training suitable for?

As touched on above, the beauty of zone zero is that it's available to everyone, no matter where you are in your fitness journey. That said, it's especially suitable for beginners or those returning to exercise after an injury or break.

"Zone zero is suitable for everyone, and can be incorporated into anyone’s gym routine," agrees personal trainer at Gymshark, Alex Kirkup-Lee. "However, it's most useful for anyone recovering from an injury, those participating in high-intensity exercise, and individuals at the beginning of their fitness journey."

As with any other form of workout, whether it's good for you will depend on your individual goals and motivation.

“While there are many benefits to zone zero, it’s important to supplement it with exercise in different zones," advises Kirkup-Lee. "Zone zero certainly lives up to the hype if your goals are to slow down and enjoy lower-intensity exercise. However, it can become time-consuming, and you won’t see as many fitness results if you just focus on this zone. If your goal is to improve your fitness, grow muscle or lose weight, higher intensity training will work better, with zone zero exercises used on rest days to help your body recuperate.”

